Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Cherokee SUV
Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,288*
Total Cash Price
$38,517
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,288*
Total Cash Price
$38,517
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,486*
Total Cash Price
$33,361
Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,732*
Total Cash Price
$31,541
Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,713*
Total Cash Price
$42,762
Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,467*
Total Cash Price
$44,582
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,631*
Total Cash Price
$43,369
Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,486*
Total Cash Price
$33,361
Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,501*
Total Cash Price
$40,640
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,404*
Total Cash Price
$33,967
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,993*
Total Cash Price
$37,000
Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,370*
Total Cash Price
$37,910
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,896*
Total Cash Price
$30,328
Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,075*
Total Cash Price
$36,394
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,191*
Total Cash Price
$31,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$1,740
|$2,722
|$682
|$1,431
|$3,428
|$10,003
|Repairs
|$624
|$907
|$1,058
|$1,234
|$1,440
|$5,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,069
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,303
|Financing
|$2,071
|$1,666
|$1,233
|$771
|$279
|$6,021
|Depreciation
|$7,195
|$3,633
|$3,198
|$2,832
|$2,543
|$19,401
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,580
|$11,955
|$9,286
|$9,475
|$10,992
|$58,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$1,740
|$2,722
|$682
|$1,431
|$3,428
|$10,003
|Repairs
|$624
|$907
|$1,058
|$1,234
|$1,440
|$5,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,069
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,303
|Financing
|$2,071
|$1,666
|$1,233
|$771
|$279
|$6,021
|Depreciation
|$7,195
|$3,633
|$3,198
|$2,832
|$2,543
|$19,401
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,580
|$11,955
|$9,286
|$9,475
|$10,992
|$58,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,410
|Maintenance
|$1,507
|$2,357
|$591
|$1,240
|$2,969
|$8,664
|Repairs
|$540
|$785
|$916
|$1,069
|$1,247
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,792
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,994
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,443
|$1,068
|$668
|$242
|$5,215
|Depreciation
|$6,232
|$3,147
|$2,770
|$2,453
|$2,202
|$16,804
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,361
|$10,354
|$8,043
|$8,207
|$9,521
|$50,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$1,425
|$2,229
|$558
|$1,172
|$2,807
|$8,191
|Repairs
|$511
|$743
|$866
|$1,011
|$1,179
|$4,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,694
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,886
|Financing
|$1,696
|$1,364
|$1,010
|$631
|$229
|$4,931
|Depreciation
|$5,892
|$2,975
|$2,619
|$2,319
|$2,082
|$15,887
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,577
|$9,790
|$7,604
|$7,759
|$9,001
|$47,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$1,932
|$3,022
|$757
|$1,589
|$3,806
|$11,105
|Repairs
|$692
|$1,007
|$1,175
|$1,371
|$1,599
|$5,843
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,297
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,556
|Financing
|$2,300
|$1,850
|$1,369
|$856
|$310
|$6,685
|Depreciation
|$7,988
|$4,034
|$3,550
|$3,144
|$2,823
|$21,539
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,408
|$13,272
|$10,310
|$10,520
|$12,204
|$64,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$2,014
|$3,150
|$789
|$1,657
|$3,968
|$11,578
|Repairs
|$722
|$1,050
|$1,225
|$1,429
|$1,667
|$6,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,395
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,665
|Financing
|$2,398
|$1,929
|$1,427
|$892
|$323
|$6,969
|Depreciation
|$8,328
|$4,206
|$3,701
|$3,278
|$2,943
|$22,456
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,191
|$13,837
|$10,749
|$10,968
|$12,723
|$67,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$1,959
|$3,064
|$768
|$1,612
|$3,860
|$11,263
|Repairs
|$702
|$1,021
|$1,191
|$1,390
|$1,622
|$5,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,329
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,593
|Financing
|$2,332
|$1,876
|$1,389
|$868
|$315
|$6,780
|Depreciation
|$8,101
|$4,091
|$3,601
|$3,189
|$2,863
|$21,845
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,669
|$13,461
|$10,456
|$10,669
|$12,377
|$65,631
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,410
|Maintenance
|$1,507
|$2,357
|$591
|$1,240
|$2,969
|$8,664
|Repairs
|$540
|$785
|$916
|$1,069
|$1,247
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,792
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,994
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,443
|$1,068
|$668
|$242
|$5,215
|Depreciation
|$6,232
|$3,147
|$2,770
|$2,453
|$2,202
|$16,804
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,361
|$10,354
|$8,043
|$8,207
|$9,521
|$50,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,372
|Maintenance
|$1,836
|$2,872
|$720
|$1,510
|$3,617
|$10,554
|Repairs
|$658
|$957
|$1,116
|$1,302
|$1,520
|$5,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,183
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,429
|Financing
|$2,186
|$1,758
|$1,301
|$813
|$295
|$6,353
|Depreciation
|$7,591
|$3,834
|$3,374
|$2,988
|$2,683
|$20,470
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,494
|$12,613
|$9,798
|$9,998
|$11,598
|$61,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$4,490
|Maintenance
|$1,534
|$2,400
|$601
|$1,262
|$3,023
|$8,821
|Repairs
|$550
|$800
|$933
|$1,089
|$1,270
|$4,641
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,824
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,031
|Financing
|$1,827
|$1,469
|$1,088
|$680
|$246
|$5,310
|Depreciation
|$6,345
|$3,204
|$2,820
|$2,498
|$2,242
|$17,109
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,622
|$10,543
|$8,189
|$8,356
|$9,694
|$51,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$1,671
|$2,614
|$655
|$1,375
|$3,293
|$9,609
|Repairs
|$599
|$871
|$1,016
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,056
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,987
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,212
|Financing
|$1,990
|$1,601
|$1,185
|$741
|$268
|$5,784
|Depreciation
|$6,911
|$3,490
|$3,072
|$2,721
|$2,442
|$18,637
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,927
|$11,484
|$8,921
|$9,102
|$10,559
|$55,993
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$973
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$5,011
|Maintenance
|$1,713
|$2,679
|$671
|$1,409
|$3,374
|$9,845
|Repairs
|$614
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,215
|$1,418
|$5,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,036
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,266
|Financing
|$2,039
|$1,640
|$1,214
|$759
|$275
|$5,926
|Depreciation
|$7,081
|$3,576
|$3,148
|$2,788
|$2,503
|$19,095
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,319
|$11,766
|$9,140
|$9,326
|$10,819
|$57,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$1,370
|$2,143
|$537
|$1,127
|$2,699
|$7,876
|Repairs
|$491
|$714
|$833
|$972
|$1,134
|$4,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,629
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,813
|Financing
|$1,631
|$1,312
|$971
|$607
|$220
|$4,741
|Depreciation
|$5,665
|$2,861
|$2,518
|$2,230
|$2,002
|$15,276
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,055
|$9,413
|$7,312
|$7,461
|$8,655
|$45,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$934
|$961
|$990
|$1,020
|$4,811
|Maintenance
|$1,644
|$2,572
|$644
|$1,352
|$3,239
|$9,451
|Repairs
|$589
|$857
|$1,000
|$1,166
|$1,361
|$4,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,955
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,176
|Financing
|$1,957
|$1,574
|$1,165
|$728
|$264
|$5,689
|Depreciation
|$6,798
|$3,433
|$3,022
|$2,676
|$2,402
|$18,331
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,666
|$11,296
|$8,774
|$8,953
|$10,386
|$55,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$817
|$841
|$866
|$893
|$4,209
|Maintenance
|$1,439
|$2,250
|$564
|$1,183
|$2,834
|$8,270
|Repairs
|$516
|$750
|$875
|$1,021
|$1,191
|$4,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,710
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,904
|Financing
|$1,713
|$1,378
|$1,020
|$637
|$231
|$4,978
|Depreciation
|$5,948
|$3,004
|$2,644
|$2,342
|$2,102
|$16,040
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,708
|$9,884
|$7,678
|$7,834
|$9,088
|$48,191
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Grand Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
