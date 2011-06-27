Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Love the JEEP disgustedagain , 03/08/2013 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have heard many stories out there about the poor gas mileage of the Jeeps. Please, Do not believe them. The 2008 4.7 does great. Sure, they will drink down the gas in gulps if you are getting it on, which they will do! However in mixed driving to work 25 miles mixed city and freeway, with the smaller 4.7 V8, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is AVERAGING 19.5 Miles per gallon. On the Highway, it is getting 24 miles per gallon AVERAGE! so, for a 4X4 SUV, I would say that is really good! The SUV rides smooth, nimble, small turning radius, all I can want. With Michelin LTX/MS , it digs in deep snow like child's play. If you want a real nice SUV, this is the one for you! Now at 95,000 doing good. We also have a 2007 Laredo 3.7L with 180,000 runs like new dispite the slight clitter clatter valve noise which is normal for that engine. 3.7 by design has weak starter soliniod. Been through 4 starters because of that pain! 2 rebuilds failed. Otherwise reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOVE LOVE LIKE yesdnyl99 , 05/27/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is my first Jeep after loving them since I was little. It's rugged while still comfortable. The speakers are loud and clear, it's comfortable on long trips, and it's quite trusting when you find yourself in bad weather. It swings around to get into parking spaces that other SUVs wouldn't be able to fit into because they don't have a sharp turn. This one does without being scared of embarrassing yourself with having to reverse a million times. SUVs are normally bumpy but this one is pretty fun when it does bounce. The style is masculine but feminine enough for women to drive it without feeling like a guy. Report Abuse

Great Jeep for fun and towing Starguy , 11/04/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have the limited 4.7L with the towing package and air brake module. This thing pulls a 28' travel trailer like it was nothing. The trailer has the leveler bars which make it possible with this size. The motor strains some while passing up hill or really steep grades. So if you know the limits it's great. Gas mileage while pulling was between 13 if you push it and 16 if you keep it around 60 to 65 mph. but straight driving highway mileage I've gone from 18 to 25 depending on speed and wind conditions. I have everything except the 5.7 hemi and the trim package of the Overland model. The wife and I love it and are going to purchase it when the lease is up. Safety was a big factor also,solid. Report Abuse

Love the Diesel Power New Jeep Owner , 02/03/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my first Jeep (Grand Cherokee Laredo 3.0L Diesel). I am extremely happy with the Grand Cherokee and look forward to driving it to work every day. After driving a reliable, but small import car the previous eight years I chose the Grand Cherokee because of it's size and because the (paved) roads where I currently live have so many potholes it is almost like driving off-road. The Grand Cherokee handles great, has great visibility, and I don't have to wince each time I hit a pothole like I had to with my small car. The Grand Cherokee also looks great inside and out (silver) and has adequate power for my needs. I was extremely and pleasantly surprised to get 26-27 mpg! Report Abuse