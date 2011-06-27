Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews
Speed and Comfort!
I knew when purchasing the 2017 Jeep Grad Cherokee SRT that it was in the speed/performance SUV category. I did not expect it to be so comfortable. I took a 9 hour roadtrip that in the past, I normally split in half (I'm not fond of driving for long periods of time). The easily adjustable climate controls, entertainment, and seats allowed us to adapt to travel conditions which made for a pleasant family experience. Thank you Jeep for including multiple charging ports for devices! I especially love the driving modes that cater to different driving styles and conditions. The speed and responsiveness of the powerful V8 is definitely a plus. Now, on to the negative. I had issues with a rear panel that is located near the hatch. The certified Jeep technician stated that he had seen this defect before. The panel appeared warped and would not connect to the vehicle properly. After trying on multiple panels they found one that corrected the issue. I also had issues with the sensors going off when nothing was near. It started 2 weeks after I bought the vehicle. The dash alerts would go yellow to red instantly with nothing around the vehicle. It is random and I'm not sure what is causing it. Also, if you know anything about this vehicle you know not to expect great fuel economy. Overall, with exception of a few minor things, I am very pleased with this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Checks All The Boxes
I own 2016 black on black SRT Night Edition. I currently have 18K on it and suffice to say it’s lived up to my expectations for the price point it sells at. I haven’t had any problems with it so far. Very powerful and a rare sight on the streets. The one thing I like about it is it doesn’t make promises it can’t keep. No engine trickery just good old fashion American horsepower. Ride quality is taut but very liveable. Gas mileage is dismal. I average 11.5 mpg with mix driving. UConnect is excellent and probably best on the market at any price point. The GC SRT represents a good performance value for American streets.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Cherokee SRT
Related Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade