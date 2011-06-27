Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews

Rezz , 08/23/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I knew when purchasing the 2017 Jeep Grad Cherokee SRT that it was in the speed/performance SUV category. I did not expect it to be so comfortable. I took a 9 hour roadtrip that in the past, I normally split in half (I'm not fond of driving for long periods of time). The easily adjustable climate controls, entertainment, and seats allowed us to adapt to travel conditions which made for a pleasant family experience. Thank you Jeep for including multiple charging ports for devices! I especially love the driving modes that cater to different driving styles and conditions. The speed and responsiveness of the powerful V8 is definitely a plus. Now, on to the negative. I had issues with a rear panel that is located near the hatch. The certified Jeep technician stated that he had seen this defect before. The panel appeared warped and would not connect to the vehicle properly. After trying on multiple panels they found one that corrected the issue. I also had issues with the sensors going off when nothing was near. It started 2 weeks after I bought the vehicle. The dash alerts would go yellow to red instantly with nothing around the vehicle. It is random and I'm not sure what is causing it. Also, if you know anything about this vehicle you know not to expect great fuel economy. Overall, with exception of a few minor things, I am very pleased with this vehicle.