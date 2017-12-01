Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for Sale Near Me

Todd Wenzel Buick GMC - Grand Rapids / Michigan

High performance and top-of-the-line features are yours for the taking with our 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4WD SUV presented in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat! Powered by a beefy 6.4 Liter HEMI V8 with Eco Mode and Fuel Saver Technology that generates 474hp while paired with a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive team achieves near 19mpg on the highway. Aggressive and athletic with launch control, high-performance Brembo brakes, and SelecTrack, our SRT rewards you with mind-blowing performance and a permanent grin! This force of nature turns heads with its beautiful alloy wheels and blacked-out front end. Premium in every sense, our SRT greets you with remote start, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, comfortable leather and suede, heated/cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel. Enjoy next-level in-vehicle connectivity thanks to Uconnect Access, premium navigation, a prominent touchscreen, available WiFi, and more! Our award-winning Jeep Grand Cherokee earns great ratings for advanced safety measures and comes with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction control, and a multitude of airbags. Whether tackling tough off-road trails or the daily grind, your Grand Cherokee will prove to be an excellent companion. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1GC475174

Stock: Q01520A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020