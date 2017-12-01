Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for Sale Near Me
- 66,391 milesGreat Deal
$41,785$5,744 Below Market
Banner Chevrolet - New Orleans / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ5GC300586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$47,512$3,048 Below Market
James Corlew Chevrolet - Clarksville / Tennessee
Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 27L, SRT High Performance Audio. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ6GC345200
Stock: C235304A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 44,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$46,977$1,873 Below Market
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC - Grand Rapids / Michigan
High performance and top-of-the-line features are yours for the taking with our 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4WD SUV presented in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat! Powered by a beefy 6.4 Liter HEMI V8 with Eco Mode and Fuel Saver Technology that generates 474hp while paired with a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive team achieves near 19mpg on the highway. Aggressive and athletic with launch control, high-performance Brembo brakes, and SelecTrack, our SRT rewards you with mind-blowing performance and a permanent grin! This force of nature turns heads with its beautiful alloy wheels and blacked-out front end. Premium in every sense, our SRT greets you with remote start, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, comfortable leather and suede, heated/cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel. Enjoy next-level in-vehicle connectivity thanks to Uconnect Access, premium navigation, a prominent touchscreen, available WiFi, and more! Our award-winning Jeep Grand Cherokee earns great ratings for advanced safety measures and comes with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction control, and a multitude of airbags. Whether tackling tough off-road trails or the daily grind, your Grand Cherokee will prove to be an excellent companion. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1GC475174
Stock: Q01520A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 60,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$43,900$1,195 Below Market
Rallye Lexus - Glen Cove / New York
Recent Arrival! New Price! White KBB Fair Market Range High: $44,454 1 OWNER, Panoramic Moonroof, 4WD, 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation System, Premium Headliner Module, Quick Order Package 27L, SRT High Performance Audio, Wheels: 20" x 10.0" Light-Weight Forged. 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT At Rallye Lexus, we pride ourselves on standing apart from all other Lexus dealers. It is our mission to be synonymous with the finest automobiles in the world while achieving renowned success for sales and guest service. Since opening our doors in 1989, Rallye Lexus has been honored with the "Elite of Lexus" award for 23 years running! * Sold Cosmetically "As is"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4GC367812
Stock: 67812P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 24,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,981
SZ Motorcars - Woodbury / New York
19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, 825 Watt Amplifier, Advanced SRT Multistage Front Air Bags, Black Chrome/Silver Anodized Interior Accents, Black Roof, Black Velour Floor Mats w/SRT Logo, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, High Performance Laguna Leather Seats, Laguna Leather Care Instruction Tag, Laguna Leather Reserve Door Trim, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, Premium Headliner Module, PRNDS Bezel, Quick Order Package 27N SRT Night, Rear Black Spoiler, Satin Black Badging, Satin Black Fascia Applique, SRT Black Sill w/Platinum Chrome, SRT High Performance Audio, SRT Night Package, Trailer Tow Group IV, Wheels: 20'' x 10.0'' Black Satin SRT. Vehicle is equipped with: Quick Order Package 27N SRT Night (Advanced SRT Multistage Front Air Bags, Black Chrome/Silver Anodized Interior Accents, Black Roof, Black Velour Floor Mats w/SRT Logo, Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna, High Performance Laguna Leather Seats, Laguna Leather Care Instruction Tag, Laguna Leather Reserve Door Trim, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, PRNDS Bezel, Rear Black Spoiler, Satin Black Badging, Satin Black Fascia Applique, SRT Black Sill w/Platinum Chrome, and Wheels: 20'' x 10.0'' Black Satin SRT), SRT High Performance Audio (19 Speakers High Performance Audio and 825 Watt Amplifier), SRT Night Package, Trailer Tow Group IV (7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Receiver Hitch, and Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling), Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Headliner Module, 10 Speakers, 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, High Performance Suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seats w/Perforated Suede, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear DVD Entertainment Center, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat Video System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1GC425343
Stock: 11354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,076 miles
$46,999
Arrotta’s Max Autosports of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
This SUV was driven only 11,769 miles/year, currently at 47,076 miles plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine and the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.Never ask for directions again thanks to the built-in navigation system, whats more is you'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Jeep back-up camera option. Parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors, furthermore it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. The active suspension improves the ride quality, has aerodynamic benefits and has the ability to change handling balance in real time, not to mention the convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle.The remote engine start comes in handy during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year, moreover the HID headlights deliver additional safety when driving at night or in rain. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, in addition to the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, whats more is you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones, in addition to the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, furthermore the cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving. The alarm system is an effective measure to safeguard the belo... Read the full description on our Website at: www.spokaneautomax.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0GC325640
Stock: 75720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 42,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$44,957$1,243 Below Market
Jones West Ford - Reno / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1GC301024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT55,210 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,000
Dallas Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Dallas / Texas
Dallas Dodge is excited to offer this 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This Jeep includes: DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof BLACK, LEATHER SEATS W/PERFORATED SUEDE Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats Bucket Seats QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L Daytime Running Lights TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD) 8-Speed A/T Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. One of the best things about this Jeep Grand Cherokee is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Jeep Grand Cherokee has proven itself the premiere luxury SUV for 20 years. The latest Grand Cherokee builds on that tradition by offering civilized highway driving as well as the equipment to make a credible show off-road. The base Laredo 4x2 starts at just under $30,000 and comes very well equipped. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line SRT's all-wheel-drive on-road performance rivals that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but for half the price. Interesting features of this model are powerful engine lineup with diesel availability, high-performance SRT variant, Proven off-road prowess, and luxurious interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0GC377902
Stock: GC377902
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 45,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,544
Tasca Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Westerly / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1GC503670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$46,784
Serpentini Chevrolet of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
*ONLY 49K MILES *DUAL PANEL PANORAMIC SUNROOF *SRT LAGUNA HEATED FRONT LEATHER SEATS *19' HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER PLUS SUB WOOFER *SRT HEMI 6.4 LITER V-8 ENGINE *8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION *POWER REAR LIFTGATE *20' BLACK CHROME ALUMINUM WHEELS *CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT *NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER ***This vehicle is SERPENTINI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED and comes with a FREE 2yr/100,000 mile warranty!*** We are the # 1 Chevy Dealer in Ohio! We have wide selection of new and used vehicles and a variety of financing options available to help you with the purchase thats right for you. We are located on RT.82(ROYALTON RD.)Just east of Interstate I-71,near SOUTHPARK MALL in beautiful STRONGSVILLE OHIO,just minutes from CLEVELAND HOPKINS air-port,FREE shuttle service available. For a FREE CARFAX vehicle history report just click the link on the details page of any of our used vehicles. WWW.SERPENTINICHEVY.NET.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3GC326216
Stock: 32907P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 65,600 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$44,991
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
WAS $46,991. CARFAX 1-Owner. SRT trim. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Premium Headliner Module, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" BLACK CHROME SPLIT 5 SPOKE, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV Class IV Receiver Hitch, Compact Spare Tire Light weight forged aluminum spare, 20" x 6.0" Aluminum Spare Wheel, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK), Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD), ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD). AFFORDABLE: Was $46,991. WHY BUY FROM US: You might know us as a popular Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler dealership, serving the greater Tri-Cities area. We are. But, that's not all we are. We're your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you safe and confident while you're on the road. That's why we choose to sell new Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler and used car models. It's also why we offer first-rate service. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3GC489027
Stock: GC489027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 98,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,995
Breckenridge Motors - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3GC448218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,300$11,179 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr SRT 4x4 features a 6.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is DB Black with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ8HC741629
Stock: 741629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 63,335 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$37,988$3,938 Below Market
Randy Marion Chevrolet Buick - Mooresville / North Carolina
This Vehicle Includes the Following Options: 10 Speakers, 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect guardian, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, High Performance Suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seats w/Perforated Suede, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours" -Randy Jr All prices plus tax, tag, doc & lic. Fees.Reviews: * Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including diesel V6; upscale interior; plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features; irrefutable off-road ability; outlandish SRT model. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving Technology boasts 360hp and 390lb-ft of torque and provides a Best-in-Class 7,400lbs towing capacity. Inside the newly updated Uconnect System features a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen, Full-Feature Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link/SiriusXM Traffic and HD Radio. Enjoy music on 1 of the 3 available speaker systems including the top of the l
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9FC683561
Stock: TR76417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 75,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,991$5,185 Below Market
Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington - Huntington / New York
*Get No Payments for 90 Days This Month Only* This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is offered exclusively at Empire Ford Lincoln Premium Installed Options include dual-pane panoramic sunroof, srt high performance audio, rear dvd entertainment center, trailer tow group iv and full size spare tire. Well Equipped with Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Navigation System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, HID Headlights, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors and Trailer Hitch. The exterior color is Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoatwith a Red/Black interior. As a 5 Star Dealer Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington includes Complimentary 1 Year Maintenance, Complimentary Key Replacement, Complimentary Windshield Repair, Complimentary Interior/Exterior Protection, Complimentary Paintless Dent Repair, Complimentary Loaner Program, Complimentary Shuttle Service, and a Complimentary Annual 26-Point Inspection. Here are a few items you should know, price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Offers can not be combined. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Internet specials: Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing. ***Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington where you are treated like royalty. * * * * *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXFC683391
Stock: U1732T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,657 milesGreat Deal
$49,990$5,111 Below Market
Whitson-Morgan Motor - Clarksville / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXHC940276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,500$3,628 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Middlesboro / Kentucky
**PRICE REDUCED**, **AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE**, **BLUETOOTH**, **4WD**, **HIGH PERFORMANCE**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REMOTE START**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **SIRIUS/XM RADIO**, 4WD.Recent Arrival!Take the "SHORT" drive to Satisfaction.Reviews: * Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including diesel V6; upscale interior; plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features; irrefutable off-road ability; outlandish SRT model. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving Technology boasts 360hp and 390lb-ft of torque and provides a Best-in-Class 7,400lbs towing capacity. Inside the newly updated Uconnect System features a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen, Full-Feature Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link/SiriusXM Traffic and HD Radio. Enjoy music on 1 of the 3 available speaker systems including the top of the line Harman Kardon 19 speaker system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0FC860367
Stock: D1425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 48,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,995$5,146 Below Market
Doug Reh Buick Chevrolet - Pratt / Kansas
MID KANSAS AUTO AUCTION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3HC865713
Stock: 65713P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
