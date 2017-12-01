Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for Sale Near Me

80 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Cherokee SRT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    66,391 miles
    Great Deal

    $41,785

    $5,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    16,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $47,512

    $3,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    44,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $46,977

    $1,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    60,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $43,900

    $1,195 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    24,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,981

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    47,076 miles

    $46,999

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    42,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $44,957

    $1,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    certified

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    55,210 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,000

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    45,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,544

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    49,149 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $46,784

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    65,600 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $44,991

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    98,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    24,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,300

    $11,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    63,335 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $37,988

    $3,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    75,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,991

    $5,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    15,657 miles
    Great Deal

    $49,990

    $5,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    89,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,500

    $3,628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    48,166 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $47,995

    $5,146 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
  4. Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Sleeper SUV
paul clark,01/12/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
This vehicle is a blast to drive.....gas mileage is not the greatest, but you don't buy this SUV for its gas mileage, you buy it because it's a real preformer...will easily outrun most anything except ultra high performance vehicles.....so far has been great in the snow
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Grand Cherokee SRT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings