Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Available V6 engine provides smooth and assertive power
- Very good handling composure for an SUV
- Well-trimmed interior with many upscale touches
- Plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features
Driving
If fuel economy and budget are not of particular concern, you'll love the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. It accelerates, stops and corners capably enough to impress even the most seasoned sports car driver. The SRT is a sleeper performance vehicle if ever there was one. The eight-speed automatic transmission works great, keeping the big V8 in the meat of its powerband on a winding road or shifting imperceptibly in traffic.
A stiff ride quality is the main trade-off for the SRT's performance. But if the idea of a bonkers JGC appeals to you, we doubt you'll find the ride all that objectionable. Off-road, don't expect Jeep's usual greatness from the Grand Cherokee SRT. It's built primarily for paved-road performance.
Interior
The Grand Cherokee SRT's interior boasts impressive fit and finish by regular SUV standards, though its materials and build quality pale a bit in comparison to more prestigious (and pricier) super-SUV rivals. We're especially fond of the 8.4-inch touchscreen. It features an easy-to-use interface and includes a Wi-Fi hot spot and smartphone app integration, also housing the navigation system. Sometimes it takes a few too many touch inputs to make climate control adjustments through the touchscreen, but overall we think you'll like it.
There's ample room inside the Grand Cherokee SRT for four adults (the rear center position is compromised by the prominent driveline "hump" on the floor), and they'll appreciate the variety of luxury accoutrements, including ventilated front seats, heated seats all around and an available dual-screen, Blu-ray-capable rear entertainment system with an HDMI input. With the rear seatbacks in place, the cargo bay measures 36.3 cubic feet. Fold those seatbacks down and the SRT has 68.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I knew when purchasing the 2017 Jeep Grad Cherokee SRT that it was in the speed/performance SUV category. I did not expect it to be so comfortable. I took a 9 hour roadtrip that in the past, I normally split in half (I'm not fond of driving for long periods of time). The easily adjustable climate controls, entertainment, and seats allowed us to adapt to travel conditions which made for a pleasant family experience. Thank you Jeep for including multiple charging ports for devices! I especially love the driving modes that cater to different driving styles and conditions. The speed and responsiveness of the powerful V8 is definitely a plus. Now, on to the negative. I had issues with a rear panel that is located near the hatch. The certified Jeep technician stated that he had seen this defect before. The panel appeared warped and would not connect to the vehicle properly. After trying on multiple panels they found one that corrected the issue. I also had issues with the sensors going off when nothing was near. It started 2 weeks after I bought the vehicle. The dash alerts would go yellow to red instantly with nothing around the vehicle. It is random and I'm not sure what is causing it. Also, if you know anything about this vehicle you know not to expect great fuel economy. Overall, with exception of a few minor things, I am very pleased with this vehicle.
I own 2016 black on black SRT Night Edition. I currently have 18K on it and suffice to say it’s lived up to my expectations for the price point it sells at. I haven’t had any problems with it so far. Very powerful and a rare sight on the streets. The one thing I like about it is it doesn’t make promises it can’t keep. No engine trickery just good old fashion American horsepower. Ride quality is taut but very liveable. Gas mileage is dismal. I average 11.5 mpg with mix driving. UConnect is excellent and probably best on the market at any price point. The GC SRT represents a good performance value for American streets.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|475 hp @ 6000 rpm
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT a good car?
The least-expensive 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,895.
- 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $66,895
This is not your typical off-road Jeep. The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which wields a big V8 with over 400 thumpin' horsepower is really more of a muscle car masquerading as an SUV than a traditional rock climber. Although equipped with all-wheel drive, the Grand Cherokee SRT is geared specifically for on-road performance, and as such is pretty useless off-road. But when it comes to clawing through paved corners, the Grand Cherokee SRT is incredibly rewarding. It goes, stops and turns in a way that will impress even the most seasoned sports car driver. The trade-off is a stiff ride, but such things come with the territory.
The heart of the SRT is a 6.4-liter V8, the same one found in parent company Fiat-Chrysler's Dodge-branded muscle cars, here tuned for 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. That's more than many of the big-block V8s from the golden era of the 1960s. The last Grand Cherokee SRT we tested made it to 60 mph in a blistering 5.0 seconds, and Jeep has since replaced the five-speed automatic we drove with an eight-speed unit, which should improve acceleration even further. If you're expecting the SRT's fuel economy to be ridiculously low, you won't be disappointed. The EPA estimate is 15 mpg combined (13 city/19 highway), though it turns out the Grand Cherokee SRT isn't a whole lot thirstier than other high-performance SUVs.
Inside, the SRT reminds us that it's still a member of the Jeep Grand Cherokee family. Fit and finish is excellent, though the materials aren't quite as nice as some of its high-lux competitors. We really like the Grand Cherokee's easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system, and the built-in WiFi hotspot and smartphone app integration are great features to have. The Grand Cherokee offers ample space for four (the driveline "hump" nullifies the middle-rear seating position), and there's plenty of cargo room for hauling antiques home in a hurry.
Jeep offers the 2017 Grand Cherokee SRT in a single, very well-equipped trim level, with advanced safety features and driver aids (such as collision detection with automatic braking), adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring as standard equipment. Should you want more, Jeep provides a short list of very appealing stand-alone options, such as multi-piece slotted brakes and a panoramic roof. How should you equip yours? Edmunds can help find the perfect 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for you.
