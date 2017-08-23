Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for Sale Near Me

80 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Cherokee SRT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    24,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,300

    $11,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    15,657 miles
    Great Deal

    $49,990

    $5,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    48,166 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $47,995

    $5,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    14,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $56,936

    $553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    16,616 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $55,995

    $4,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    58,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $43,980

    $3,753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    30,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $52,998

    $1,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    48,943 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $50,950

    $2,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    13,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $54,497

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    29,783 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $49,750

    $2,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    44,079 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,500

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    54,840 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,958

    $1,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    25,840 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $50,900

    $3,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    18,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,381

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Red
    certified

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    65,613 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,993

    $841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    46,716 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $45,500

    $3,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    43,375 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $50,995

    $2,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

    13,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $57,878

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
  4. Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Speed and Comfort!
Rezz,08/23/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
I knew when purchasing the 2017 Jeep Grad Cherokee SRT that it was in the speed/performance SUV category. I did not expect it to be so comfortable. I took a 9 hour roadtrip that in the past, I normally split in half (I'm not fond of driving for long periods of time). The easily adjustable climate controls, entertainment, and seats allowed us to adapt to travel conditions which made for a pleasant family experience. Thank you Jeep for including multiple charging ports for devices! I especially love the driving modes that cater to different driving styles and conditions. The speed and responsiveness of the powerful V8 is definitely a plus. Now, on to the negative. I had issues with a rear panel that is located near the hatch. The certified Jeep technician stated that he had seen this defect before. The panel appeared warped and would not connect to the vehicle properly. After trying on multiple panels they found one that corrected the issue. I also had issues with the sensors going off when nothing was near. It started 2 weeks after I bought the vehicle. The dash alerts would go yellow to red instantly with nothing around the vehicle. It is random and I'm not sure what is causing it. Also, if you know anything about this vehicle you know not to expect great fuel economy. Overall, with exception of a few minor things, I am very pleased with this vehicle.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Grand Cherokee SRT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings