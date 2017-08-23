Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for Sale Near Me
- 24,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,300$11,179 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr SRT 4x4 features a 6.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is DB Black with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ8HC741629
Stock: 741629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 15,657 milesGreat Deal
$49,990$5,111 Below Market
Whitson-Morgan Motor - Clarksville / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXHC940276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,995$5,146 Below Market
Doug Reh Buick Chevrolet - Pratt / Kansas
MID KANSAS AUTO AUCTION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3HC865713
Stock: 65713P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 14,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$56,936$553 Below Market
Nick Abraham Buick GMC - Elyria / Ohio
4WD FOR ALL SEASONS AND CONDITIONS! ADDED COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE OF POWER SEAT! RAIN SENSING WIPERS! EVEN REMEMBERS YOUR FAVORITE SEATING POSITION IN MEMORY! BACK-UP CAMERA LET'S YOU SEE WHAT'S BEHIND YOU WHEN IN REVERSE! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Active Suspension Adaptive Cruise Control Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Automatic Parking Auxiliary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Brake Assist Bucket Seats Cargo Shade Child Safety Locks Climate Control Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Restriction Features Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Four Wheel Drive Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Heated Front Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Leather Steering Wheel Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Driver Seat Power Mirror(s) Power Passenger Seat Power Steering Power Windows Rain Sensing Wipers Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Remote Engine Start Remote Trunk Release Requires Subscription Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXHC721284
Stock: 1420700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 16,616 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$55,995$4,560 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 16,616! $2,400 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Entertainment System, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" LIGHT-WEIGHT FORG... 4x4, Hitch, Power Liftgate, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: SIGNATURE LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE Leather Wrapped Lower Panels, Laguna Leather Care Instruction Tag, Laguna Leather Reserve Door Trim, Adv Leather Multistage Front Air Bags, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Premium Headliner Module, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER Rear Seat Video System, Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" LIGHT-WEIGHT FORGED, HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV Class IV Receiver Hitch, Compact Spare Tire Light weight forged aluminum spare, 20" x 6.0" Aluminum Spare Wheel, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD), ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD). PRICED TO MOVE: This Grand Cherokee is priced $2,400 below Kelley Blue Book. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ6HC718334
Stock: 7563D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 58,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$43,980$3,753 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr SRT 4x4 features a 6.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Quick Order Package 27L, 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio, Wheels: 20 x 10.0 Forged 5-Spoke Polished, Wheels: 20 x 10.0 Light-Weight Forged, Leather/Perforated Suede SRT Seats, High Performance Suspension, High Performance Brakes, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, SRT High Performance Audio, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Premium Headliner Module, 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Rear cargo: power liftgate, Front Center Armrest with Storage, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: warning, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3HC695076
Stock: 695076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 30,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$52,998$1,063 Below Market
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hopkins / Minnesota
Only 30,641 Miles! Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" FORGED 5-SPOKE POLISHED (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Receiver Hitch, Compact Spare Tire Light weight forged aluminum spare, 20" x 6.0" Aluminum Spare Wheel, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) , TIRES: P295/45ZR20 BSW AS, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO -inc: 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES, ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Headliner Module, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Light weight forged aluminum spare, 20" x 6.0" Aluminum Spare Wheel, BLACK, LEATHER/PERFORATED SUEDE SRT SEATS, Wheels: 20" x 10.0" Forged 5-Spoke Polished.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Walser Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 314 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343 to claim your Jeep Grand Cherokee!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0HC637507
Stock: 14BG270P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 48,943 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$50,950$2,469 Below Market
Sterling Auto Sales - Franktown / Colorado
If you would like to view more photos of this vehicle please visit our website at www.sterlingautosales.net! All active retired military Law Enforcement and First Responder personell will automatically receive a $500 discount on any vehicle!!! If you are looking for a pressure free car buying experience you will love your experience at Sterling Auto Sales. We move our vehicles fast so please call to verify availability before making the trip. Contact one of our friendly sales consultants for the most pleasant buying experiences you will ever have. Family owned and operated for over 50 years!! This vehicle has had a full service and inspection by our ASE certified techs and is ready for your to take home today! Need financing? Sterling Auto Sales offers great on-the-spot financing for most credit types even if your credit is less than perfect - we can help! Stop in or call on this great value today and see just how easy your next vehicle purchase can be! Visit our website www.sterlingautosales.net or www.sterlingautosalesft.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 1(970)-522-4326 or 1(303)663-4300 TOLL FREE 1(866)605-3104
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ5HC686413
Stock: 686413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$54,497
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.4L HEMI V8, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUN/MOONROOF, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO,*** QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L,*** BLUETOOTH, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER W/SUEDE INSERT SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LAUNCH MODE CONTROLS, POWER MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, 19 SPEAKERS HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO, 3.70 REAR AXLE RATIO, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, 825 WATT AMPLIFIER, ABS BRAKES, AM/FM RADIO: SIRIUSXM, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AUTO-DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT SENSOR: WARNING, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, COMPASS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER, HEADLIGHT CLEANING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HIGH PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, MEMORY SEAT, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER LIFTGATE, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, PREMIUM HEADLINER MODULE, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" FORGED 5-SPOKE POLISHED, PIRELLI SCORPION VERDE A/S 295/45/ZR20 TIRES, FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 60,000 MILES!MAKE YOUR MOVE ON THIS 2017 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SRT 6.4 LITER HEMI 4/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0HC911174
Stock: B24015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 29,783 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$49,750$2,092 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr SRT 4x4 features a 6.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 27L, SRT High Performance Audio, Trailer Tow Group IV, 10 Speakers, 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, Audio memory, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, High Performance Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Front anti-roll bar, High Performance Brakes, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Red Seat Belts, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather/Perforated Suede SRT Seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Premium Headliner Module, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Wheels: 20 x 10.0 Forged 5-Spoke Polished, Wheels: 20 x 10.0 Forged Carbon Black, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ6HC788318
Stock: 788318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 44,079 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,500
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr SRT 4x4 features a 6.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ6HC777884
Stock: H5066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2019
- 54,840 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,958$1,257 Below Market
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
*Leather Seats*, *Power Sunroof*-*MoonRoof*, *Navigation*, 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, Quick Order Package 27L, SRT High Performance Audio. 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Diamond Black Crystal PearlcoatClean CARFAX.Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ6HC702070
Stock: D201207B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 25,840 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$50,900$3,556 Below Market
Advantage Auto Direct - Kent / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1HC855472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,381
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
EMG Auto Sales is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with 18,634mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Jeep Grand Cherokee has proven itself the premiere luxury SUV for 20 years. The latest Grand Cherokee builds on that tradition by offering civilized highway driving as well as the equipment to make a credible show off-road. The base Laredo 4x2 starts at just under $30,000 and comes very well equipped. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line SRT models' all-wheel-drive on-road performance rivals that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but for half the price. Strengths of this model include Proven off-road prowess, high-performance SRT variant, powerful engine lineup with diesel availability, and luxurious interior EMG Auto has been in business since 1998 with 2 locations and over 300 cars. A family owned business, focused and determined to extend hospitality to all our clients. We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources. Therefore exact Configuration, Color, Certification and Accessories should be used as a guide only and are not guaranteed under any circumstances, for any inaccuracies, claims of losses of any nature. All advertised prices includes all cost to be paid by the consumer, except: Title, Taxes, Registration, License Fees, Insurance, Dealer Prep, Additional Options and include all applicable rebates. Subject to Credit Approval. Every effort is made in order to display accurate and current vehicle information, including Pricing. All vehicles are subjected to prior sale, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting Title and Ownership Confirmation. Inventory is updated daily and subject to change. Not responsible for typographical errors or omissions. To better insure the specific vehicle's availability, call us right away at 732-527-0477 and feel free to ask any questions. EMG-WB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0HC683242
Stock: 9960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT65,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,993$841 Below Market
Coon Rapids Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
CERTIFIED!!!!!, *** 8.4 TOUCH SCREEN RADIO***, 1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX!!!!!, -PANORAMIC ROOF-, -NAVIGATION-, -VENTED SEATS-, -LEATHER-, -HEATED SEATS-, -HEATED STEERING WHEEL-, -ADAPTIVE CRUISE-, -TRAILER TOW-, -REMOTE START -, -LANE DEPARTURE WARNING-, -BLIND SPOT ALERT-, -BACKUP CAMERA-, -PARKING SENSORS-, -POWER LIFTGATE-, -UCONNECT -, -4X4-, -20 WHEEL GROUP-, ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER: https://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFDJXHC844647CARFAX One-Owner.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 125 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXHC844647
Stock: R13529A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 46,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$45,500$3,121 Below Market
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
WAS $47,049, $1,400 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 46,716! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIOKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat Non-Smoker vehicleOPTION PACKAGESDUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Premium Headliner Module, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD), ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD).EXPERTS RAVE"The Grand Cherokee has excellent sound deadening, plus supportive seats and plenty of room to stretch out." -Edmunds.com.AFFORDABLEReduced from $47,049. This Grand Cherokee is priced $1,400 below NADA Retail.WHO WE AREFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9HC648196
Stock: 20596A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 43,375 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$50,995$2,912 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
$1,800 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 43,375 Miles! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" FORGED CARBON BLA... Power Liftgate, 4x4, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: SIGNATURE LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE Leather Wrapped Lower Panels, Laguna Leather Care Instruction Tag, Laguna Leather Reserve Door Trim, Adv Leather Multistage Front Air Bags, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Premium Headliner Module, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKES, WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" FORGED CARBON BLACK, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD), ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD). EXCELLENT VALUE: This Grand Cherokee is priced $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9HC851511
Stock: 7547D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 13,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$57,878
Gettel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Punta Gorda / Florida
New Arrival! 4WD, CarFax One Owner! This Jeep Grand Cherokee is CERTIFIED! Low miles for a 2017! Navigation, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, has a great Redline 2 Coat Pearl exterior, and a clean Sepia/Black interior! Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers Stability Control, ABS Brakes Active suspension Satellite Radio Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2323 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXHC862789
Stock: CS1775A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
