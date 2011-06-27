Overall rating

Though rumors swirl about a 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee "Trackhawk" being developed, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is still for now the top dog of the Grand Cherokee lineup. As has been the case for a while, the SRT packs a thumping V8 (good for 475 horsepower) and a performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system that helps it accelerate nearly as quick as the latest batch of V8 muscle cars.

One thing you won't get with the Grand Cherokee SRT is the off-road prowess for which Jeep is renowned. The SRT's suspension is tuned for road and track use. It's not like the original Porsche Cayenne, in other words, which could memorably go from racetrack to sand dunes with just a change in tire pressures. But if you know you'll be sticking to paved surfaces, the Grand Cherokee SRT will reward you with surprisingly responsive steering and flat, agile cornering.

High-performance SUVs aren't exactly common, but there are alternatives. The latest entry is the new Maserati Levante, a corporate cousin of the Jeep that offers broadly comparable acceleration plus Italian luxury and cachet. Hailing from England is the handsome-looking Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged, while the BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S and Porsche Cayenne Turbo hold court as the German royalty of the group. All of these have more brand cachet, but given that the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT will cost you many thousands less, it remains a compelling proposition among high-performance SUVs.

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes with performance-grade antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a self-parking system (perpendicular and parallel) are also standard. Additionally, the SRT comes standard with a handful of advanced safety technologies that are optional on other Grand Cherokees, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.