Used 2014 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews
Another Good Jeep
We have had the Compass for 6 months now. We previously had a 2007 Liberty, and 2000 Cherokee. This Compass has been terrific despite what the "expert" reviews say. It is a CROSSOVER SUV it's not ment to be a hardcore off roader(buy a Wrangler). The 2.4L engine with 6 speed has enough power, it's not going to win the Daytona 500 but has plenty to get out of it's own way and it is very quiet to me, unless you floor the gas pedal all the time. As a matter of fact at idle we can't hear or feel it running. I am 6ft, 300lbs. and have no issues with interior room or comfort. Been averaging 24 to 25mpg with mixed city/hwy driving.(30 to 31mpg when we take a road trip).For $25,000 you can't beat it
Zippy, economical car
We bought our 2014 Jeep Compass used and have had it a little over a year. We drive a lot of highway miles (40,000 last year) and this car has been an economical and dependable car. We usually get between 28-30 miles to the gallon. We haven't had any real issue with the car. It has fast pickup to move around slower vehicles. Overall its a good, small-sized SUV.
2014 much better than older models
I think some reviews of this fine car suffer from past problems that have been corrected. For instance the new sealed six speed transmission is outstanding as opposed to the CVT of the past. The 2.4L engine is responsive, quiet and powerful enough, vs. the older 2.0L. The front seats are good looking and supportive.The car hugs the road and performs straight and true with no hesitation. The upgraded sound system is wonderful. The only negatives I can find are the broken plastic seat surrounds, the hard plastic dash, and the vision blocking pillars in the four corners. Also, the interior could use more storage cubbies like those in my daughter's older CR-V. One little irritation is that I can't gently beep the horn. It requires a hard push and is loud. All in all I love driving the car and I'm happy that it was assembled in the USA by union labor. Now, after 40,000 miles, still not a single problem. It's no exaggeration to say I absolutely love this little car.
Love my compass, Bought Used
Bought this compass with 26,000 miles on it. I drive a lot I have had the car 2 years and already have 110,000 miles on it. I travel from So Cal to No Cal in rain, sleet, snow, heat and off road. This vehicle has handled it all well. Feel safe driving it. No heavy duty repair costs yet. My mileage ranges from 30-35 mpg. I have the Sport Edition 2.4L 6 speed auto trans. Reading other reviews I was amazed at the poor remarks. Glad I have a good one..... Would love to have a 6CD player/radio combo instead of the single CD for long trips. I am on my 3rd set of tires and each type I have tried has been better in some areas then others. The handling included. The stock Kumho's handled snow better then I thought they would. The Nexxen were great on mountain cornering. Currently running the Michelin Defender MS and will know more when we get into snow season.
Great car!!!
Love my new car,this is my first SUV . I purchased the car in may of this yr. The car is awesome it fit my family well. No problems with anything. Thank you Paul Blanco is when purchased the car.
