Consumer Rating
(92)
2007 Jeep Commander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engines, quiet interior, capable in off-road situations, luxury features galore.
  • Third-row seat is a kids-only zone, poor fuel economy from V8s, mediocre cargo capacity, spotty reliability.
List Price Range
$4,500 - $12,895
Used Commander for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2007 Jeep Commander's off-road prowess and strong V8s are attractive attributes, its compromised interior room and inconsistent reliability prevent it from being a top choice among traditional midsize SUVs.

Vehicle overview

As SUVs go, Jeeps have traditionally been on the small side, their compact exterior dimensions providing better maneuverability on narrow off-road trails. But in today's world of "bigger is better," small is often seen as a liability. The solution, from the viewpoint of Jeep's corporate managers, is the Commander, the brand's most accommodating SUV.

The 2007 Jeep Commander is mechanically similar to the Grand Cherokee. It has the same basic architecture and running gear, is only 2 inches longer and even shares the same wheelbase dimension. The big difference is in its taller height. This attribute allowed Jeep designers to make the interior seating "stadium style" and add a fold-flat third-row seat. So equipped, the Commander is the only Jeep capable of seating seven.

Conceptually, the Commander makes a lot of sense. By having the Grand Cherokee's general size and capabilities, it's truly off-road-worthy. Its available V8 engines pack plenty of punch. And who doesn't want a third-row seat for those "just in case" times when you need to haul around your kids, as well as their friends?

A major problem, however, is that the 2007 Jeep Commander still doesn't have as much cargo space or third-row-seat legroom as its competitors. Additionally, the vehicle's elevated center of gravity also puts it at a disadvantage in terms of handling when compared to more street-use-oriented SUVs. Nor does the blocky exterior shape provide any favors in terms of fuel economy. In sum, the Jeep Commander's dual-use approach strikes us as a bit too compromised. Making matters worse is the fact that reliability has been spotty on early models. While the Commander will no doubt satisfy some Jeep enthusiasts, we think most people will be better off with the more well-rounded Ford Explorer or the Toyota 4Runner or Sequoia.

2007 Jeep Commander models

The 2007 Jeep Commander is a midsize SUV. Three trim levels are offered: Sport, Limited and Overland. The Sport comes standard with air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, rear park assist, a CD player and a 50/50-split folding third-row seat. The Commander Limited has these features as well as a sunroof with second-row skylights, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a separate rear HVAC unit, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power and heated front seats, leather upholstery and a driver-seat memory. An upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD/MP3 player is also standard.

Jeep offers most of the Limited's extra features on the Sport through optional packages. The range-topping Overland is equipped similarly to the Limited but adds 18-inch wheels (late availability), two-tone leather seating and special interior and exterior trim. Other major options for the Commander include a navigation system with a backup camera, rear-seat DVD entertainment, satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

2007 Highlights

The familiar Overland name finds its way into the Jeep Commander lineup for 2007. This range-topping trim level features the 5.7-liter V8 as standard, 18-inch wheels (late availability) and special interior and exterior trim. Other changes this year include the renaming of the base model as the "Sport" and the introduction of some new equipment, including a flex-fuel version of the 4.7-liter V8, a power liftgate and a rearview camera.

Performance & mpg

The Sport comes with a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. The Commander Limited is equipped with a 4.7-liter V8 capable of 235 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. Optional on the Limited and standard on the Overland is a 5.7-liter V8, which produces 330 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All three engines come standard with a five-speed automatic transmission. Models with the 4.7-liter V8 have an EPA fuel economy rating of 15 mpg city/19 mpg highway. Properly equipped, the Commander can tow a 7200-pound load.

In terms of drivetrain, each trim level is offered with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Sport models have the basic Quadra Trac 4WD system and can be upgraded to the electronically shifted Quadra Trac II 4WD system. The Limited has the latter as standard. Optional on the Limited and standard on the Overland is the more advanced Quadra Drive II 4WD system.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2007 Jeep Commander include antilock disc brakes, stability control and side curtain airbags. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on the Sport and standard on the Limited and Overland. In NHTSA crash tests, the Jeep Commander earned five out of five stars for its protection of front passengers in frontal impacts.

Driving

In spite of its boxy shape, the 2007 Jeep Commander has a quiet and serene ride. The suspension dampens imperfections in the road well, and the rack-and-pinion steering provides a solid and responsive road feel. More demanding drivers might find the Jeep's body motions excessive over bumps, however. Taken off-road, the Jeep proves to be a capable machine thanks to its sufficient ground clearance, ample wheel travel and low-range 4WD. Acceleration is strong with either V8, but don't expect much in terms of fuel economy.

Interior

The Commander's simple instrumentation and straightforward controls could not be easier on the eyes or easier to use. It's all very similar to the stuff Jeep puts in the smaller Grand Cherokee, and it all works. The front seats are comfortable and well positioned. Second-row passengers have a good view out the windshield thanks to the elevated seat positioning, but the amount of room provided for them is rather average, while the non-adjustable outboard head restraints can interfere with the use of high-back booster seats. The third-row seat, due to its lack of legroom, is for kids only. Cargo capacity with all three rows in use is just 7.5 cubic feet. With all rear seats folded, total cargo capacity is a subpar 68.9 cubic feet. Competing midsize SUVs typically provide 80 cubic feet or more. In addition, the cargo floor is much higher than normal due to the difficulty associated with packaging fold-flat seating in an off-road-oriented vehicle with a solid-axle rear suspension.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jeep Commander.

5(50%)
4(34%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.2
92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved My Jeep
lovemyjeep4,07/18/2011
Purchased used, Limited with Hemi in 2008 for $22k with 19K miles ! (Original sticker was $41K Fully Loaded with all the trimmings. Practically stole it as gas was over $4 per gallon when I bought it. Best car I ever owned! No major problems. Drivier power window motor replaced - that's it in 4 years. No transmission problems. Due to loss of job, sold this past weekend for $17k. Practically ZERO depreciation. Can't wait to buy another one! Would recommend to anyone.
Wish I could get 2014
cicmurphy,11/30/2013
I live in Utah and we have considerable amounts of snow and ice in the winter and I trust my Jeep to get me to where ever I am wanting to go, no matter the weather. I have taken it playing in the mud, sand, rain and snow and have absolutely no complaints. I have 120000 miles on it and other than the recommended upkeep, there has been no other repairs, replacements or issues. I only wish Jeep had kept making them so that I could upgrade to a newer model once I hit 200000 miles.
My Rocky Mountain Edition
thpcaptain,03/04/2013
I bought my 2007 Jeep Commander in August of 2012 with 59 K. I had been looking for awhile and finally found one in near mint condition. I had accepted a transfer to Yellowstone National Park, which was over 1,500 miles away, and thought the Commander would suit my needs. Since I was pulling a trailer my mpg was not that good...avg. 18 mpg. When I came home for Christmas/no trailer I avg. 24-25 mpg. My only problem with it was a leak coming thru the grab rails on each side. Come to find out the drain tubes of the sun roof were plugged but once they were cleaned out I have not had any more leak problems. I really like my Commander.
2007 Jeep Commander Limited V8 Hemi
none,05/17/2010
I love this jeep. The second and third row seating is cramped, but I'm the driver so it doesn't apply to me. Only comfortable for kid passengers.
See all 92 reviews of the 2007 Jeep Commander
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Jeep Commander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Jeep Commander

Used 2007 Jeep Commander Overview

The Used 2007 Jeep Commander is offered in the following submodels: Commander SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

