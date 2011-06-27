Vehicle overview

As SUVs go, Jeeps have traditionally been on the small side, their compact exterior dimensions providing better maneuverability on narrow off-road trails. But in today's world of "bigger is better," small is often seen as a liability. The solution, from the viewpoint of Jeep's corporate managers, is the Commander, the brand's most accommodating SUV.

The 2007 Jeep Commander is mechanically similar to the Grand Cherokee. It has the same basic architecture and running gear, is only 2 inches longer and even shares the same wheelbase dimension. The big difference is in its taller height. This attribute allowed Jeep designers to make the interior seating "stadium style" and add a fold-flat third-row seat. So equipped, the Commander is the only Jeep capable of seating seven.

Conceptually, the Commander makes a lot of sense. By having the Grand Cherokee's general size and capabilities, it's truly off-road-worthy. Its available V8 engines pack plenty of punch. And who doesn't want a third-row seat for those "just in case" times when you need to haul around your kids, as well as their friends?

A major problem, however, is that the 2007 Jeep Commander still doesn't have as much cargo space or third-row-seat legroom as its competitors. Additionally, the vehicle's elevated center of gravity also puts it at a disadvantage in terms of handling when compared to more street-use-oriented SUVs. Nor does the blocky exterior shape provide any favors in terms of fuel economy. In sum, the Jeep Commander's dual-use approach strikes us as a bit too compromised. Making matters worse is the fact that reliability has been spotty on early models. While the Commander will no doubt satisfy some Jeep enthusiasts, we think most people will be better off with the more well-rounded Ford Explorer or the Toyota 4Runner or Sequoia.