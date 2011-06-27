Used 2009 Jeep Commander for Sale Near Me
- $7,995
2009 Jeep Commander Limited99,867 milesDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58P69C517869
Stock: 517869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,750
2009 Jeep Commander Limited165,205 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee
Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Rear Air, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: 5.7L V8 "HEMI" MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE DANA 44/226mm rear axle, hydraulic engine cooling, variable cam timing, PWR LIFTGATE, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV 7 & 4 pin wiring connector, class IV hitch receiver, HD engine cooling, trailer sway damping, 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), 24H CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans. Jeep Limited with Brilliant Black Pearl exterior and Dark khaki/light graystone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 305 HP at 5650 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Edmunds.com's review says "comfortable and quiet interior, capable off-road, lengthy features list". OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Commander Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HH58T89C553989
Stock: 93321H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $6,495
2009 Jeep Commander Sport129,006 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Garage - Brockton / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K99C515305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,988
2009 Jeep Commander Sport157,997 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rod Hatfield Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Winchester / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K79C519188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Great Deal | $1,887 below market
2008 Jeep Commander Sport137,825 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Huntington Auto Mall - Huntington Station / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K78C158463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,997Great Deal
2010 Jeep Commander Sport113,619 milesDelivery available*
Brian Toliver Ford Lincoln - Sulphur Springs / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Commander Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RH4GK8AC162077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,495Good Deal | $682 below market
2008 Jeep Commander Sport78,100 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K38C181996
Stock: 181996A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Fair Deal | $611 below market
2008 Jeep Commander Sport92,254 milesDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K28C140714
Stock: 140714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,991Good Deal | $1,020 below market
2008 Jeep Commander Sport113,255 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Columbia Motors - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48N88C239725
Stock: 239725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,043Good Deal | $1,151 below market
2010 Jeep Commander Sport122,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serpentini Chevrolet of Tallmadge - Tallmadge / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RG4GK8AC127803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,863Fair Deal | $362 below market
2010 Jeep Commander Sport156,160 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RG4GK5AC132201
Stock: VH20305B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $7,895Good Deal | $950 below market
2008 Jeep Commander Sport128,825 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Denver Auto Brokers - Sheridan / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K58C149387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,994Fair Deal
2010 Jeep Commander Sport113,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2010 Jeep Commander. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Jeep Commander. A rare find these days. More information about the 2010 Jeep Commander: As the first Jeep ever to seat seven, the Commander is the largest vehicle in the lineup. Properly equipped, the V8-powered rear-wheel drive Commander Limited can tow up to 7,400 pounds, while the V6-powered rear-wheel drive Commander Sport can tow up to 6,500 pounds. It competes directly with the Toyota 4Runner and the Honda Pilot. MSRP starts at $31,575. Fuel economy is estimated at 15 mpg city and 20 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are Rugged Jeep styling with superior off-road and towing capabilities, numerous standard and optional features, a quiet ride for a large car, powerful V8 Hemi available, and seating for seven passengers We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Commander Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RH4GK0AC162221
Stock: AC162221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $6,950Fair Deal | $273 below market
2008 Jeep Commander Sport146,707 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Alex Auto Sales - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48N28C167131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,952Fair Deal
2008 Jeep Commander Sport140,952 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
28W Rocky Mountain Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 4.7L V8 Engine Pwr Sunroof W/Commandview Rear Back-Up Camera Group Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Trailer Tow Group Iv 17" X 7.5" Aluminum Gray Accent Wheels 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats Manufacturer Statement Of Origin Monotone Paint P245/65R17 All-Terrain Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Subaru West's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with 140,703mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Jeep Commander Sport is the vehicle for you. Equipped with 4WD, this Jeep Commander Sport gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. The Commander Sport has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 140,703mi put on this Jeep. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48N98C156482
Stock: 8C156482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$9,295Fair Deal | $563 below market
2010 Jeep Commander Sport99,056 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark's Auto Sales - Endicott / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RG4GK6AC125449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Fair Deal | $613 below market
2008 Jeep Commander Sport143,519 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K38C108076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,994Fair Deal | $468 below market
2008 Jeep Commander Sport205,785 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NW Automotive Group - Cincinnati / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K58C159207
Certified Pre-Owned: No