We bought this car because for an extra $2500 you could get a lifetime bumper to bumper warranty just like a new car. Good thing we got the warranty because we have had to replace a cylinder head, a transfer case, a differential, the power steering hoses, and rain has a massive leak to the interior thought the windshield area. Sounds great with the warranty, right? Well, we were without a car for two months waiting for the transfer case, no Chrysler-Jeep technician will even look at the rain leak, and they charged us almost a thousand dollars to replace the power steering hoses, and another $680 for the differential despite the warranty. Chrysler and the dealer just make up what they want to cover under their bumper to bumper warranty as they go along. If you don't like it then hire an attorney and go sue them. On top of this you have all the wear and tear items like shocks that went 15,000 miles ($1100 to replace all four), and differential servicing every 16,000 miles at $720. Brakes cost $650 per axle, and $200 to bleed them. This Jeep is like maintaining an old Mercedes. The Hemi engine is nice, but not very smooth due to the 4 cylinder mode at light throttle. The Jeep has excellent traction in bad conditions and on Forest Service roads. The seats are comfortable but could use a tilt adjustment on the lower seat cushion and possibly a thigh cushion adjustment if they really wanted to go first class. The rear seats are short on leg room unless the front seat passengers cooperate. You cannot drive long distances with four tall people in the car, however if the rear seat passengers are children or smallish women there is no problem. The air conditioning is weak and if I lived in south Texas or Florida I would not buy this car for that reason alone. It is fine up to 95 degrees but struggles after that. My gas mileage is 12 mpg in city driving and 16 mpg on long trips driving 75 mph. Frankly, this warranty issues sour me on Fiat-Jeep-Chrysler. I have had similar issues with my Fiat warranty where the issue is obviously covered but they want to charge me anyway. The constant fighting with warranty costs and the lack of reliability will having me switching brands with my next purchase. Too bad because the car is fun to drive.

