Consumer Rating
(54)
2008 Jeep Commander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stout V8 engines, comfortable and quiet interior, capable in off-road situations, plenty of luxury and entertainment features.
  • Adult-unfriendly third-row legroom, unimpressive cargo capacity for its class, lackluster fuel economy, unintuitive MyGIG controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though providing plenty of power and impressive off-roading characteristics, the 2008 Jeep Commander is a lackluster choice for a midsize SUV due to its compromised interior room and poor fuel economy.

Vehicle overview

Jeep's big people mover is back for its third year of production. It's the only seven-passenger SUV in Jeep's lineup, and it carries the burden of providing rugged off-road abilities with luxury and convenience features for the whole family.

Though its blocky exterior styling is obviously influenced by the beloved Cherokee of the 1980s and '90s, the Commander is actually related to the current Grand Cherokee. It rides on the same wheelbase but is a little longer and notably taller. The height gain, in particular, allows the addition of stadium-style rear seating and a 50/50-split fold-flat third-row seat.

For 2008, the Jeep Commander receives a few significant changes. Under the hood you'll find a revised version of the optional 4.7-liter V8 engine. It now makes 305 horsepower, a whopping 70-hp increase over last year's 4.7-liter V8. Jeep even says that the new engine is slightly more fuel efficient (although gas mileage is still pretty abysmal). The base V6 and top-shelf 5.7-liter V8 remain, but we think that the vast majority of buyers will be quite satisfied with the new 4.7-liter V8.

Inside, the tranquil and straightforward design benefits from new technology updates. Chrysler's increasingly common MyGIG entertainment system, a hard-drive-based navigation system that can also store and play digital music files, has replaced the old DVD-based navigation system. There's also Sirius Backseat TV, which provides three channels of kid-friendly entertainment for the optional rear-seat entertainment system. Sadly, there's no NFL Network for Dad.

While these changes are welcome, the 2008 Jeep Commander still suffers from problems it had from the outset. Most significantly, its cargo capacity is meager for this segment of vehicle and the third-row seat -- the whole reason for the Commander in the first place -- is cramped and suitable for small children only. Meanwhile, the tall height and rugged suspension don't do the vehicle any favors in terms of on-road manners. Though still a decent choice for a shopper wanting real off-road ability plus seven-passenger capacity, we think most shoppers will be better off with more well-rounded midsize SUV choices like the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner. And if seven-passenger capacity is a priority, crossovers like GMC's Acadia or Mazda's CX-9 are also excellent choices.

2008 Jeep Commander models

The 2008 Jeep Commander is a midsize SUV. The three basic trim levels are Sport, Limited and Overland. The entry-level Sport can now be had in five- or seven-passenger configurations. They both come standard with 17-inch wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a rear park assist system, heated side mirrors and a CD player.

Stepping up to the Commander Limited gets you seven-passenger capacity, a rear back-up camera, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, power-adjustable pedals, power front seats with driver memory settings, heated front seats, leather upholstery and dual-zone automatic climate control. Separate rear air-conditioning and heating for the rear seats, a sunroof with second-row skylights and an upgraded audio system with a hard drive, iPod connection and satellite radio are also standard. Almost all of these features are optional on the Sport through optional packages.

Topping the Commander range is the Overland trim with 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, wood interior trim, two-tone seats, Bluetooth and the MyGIG navigation and music system. A rear-seat entertainment system is optional on all trims, and Sirius Backseat TV is offered on the Limited and Overland.

2008 Highlights

Engine and feature upgrades are in store for the 2008 Jeep Commander. The 4.7-liter V8 is considerably more powerful this year as well as being slightly more fuel efficient. Off-road technology and versatility are bolstered with the Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist electronic driving aids as part of the Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system. Inside, the Commander has five-passenger seating available for the first time. To entertain the troops, this year's Commander can now be had with the hard-drive-based "MyGIG" infotainment system and Sirius Backseat TV.

Performance & mpg

The Sport comes equipped with a 3.7-liter V6 that delivers 210 hp and 235 pound-feet of torque. This year's revised 4.7-liter V8 delivers 305 hp and 334 lb-ft of torque. It's standard on the Limited and optional on the Sport model. Optional on the Limited and standard on the Overland is a 5.7-liter V8 rated at 330 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All engines are connected to a five-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of drivetrain, each trim level is offered as rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Sport models have the basic Quadra Trac 4WD system and can be upgraded to the electronically shifting Quadra Trac II 4WD system. The Limited has the latter as standard. Optional on the Sport and Limited and standard on the Overland is the more advanced Quadra Drive II 4WD system.

No matter what Commander you choose, fuel economy will be disappointing. A 4WD Commander with the V6 has a 2008 EPA estimate of 14 mpg city and 19 mpg highway. The mainstream 4.7-liter V8 has a 13/18-mpg rating while the big 5.7-liter, thanks to cylinder-deactivation technology, has a 13/17-mpg rating. Properly equipped, the Commander can tow 7,400 pounds.

Safety

All Commanders come standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control with rollover mitigation, and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the 2008 Jeep Commander earned a top-five star rating for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. A trailer-sway-damping feature comes as part of the towing package.

Driving

The 2008 Jeep Commander has a comfortable, serene ride and decent steering feedback. Some drivers might find the Jeep's body motions excessive when driven over bumps, however. When taken off-road, the ample wheel travel, sophisticated 4WD system and decent ground clearance allow the Commander to conquer some pretty rugged terrain.

Interior

The Commander's interior exhibits clean, functional instrumentation and controls that are right in line with Jeep's user-friendly interior designs. However, the MyGIG navigation system's touchscreen controls are poorly executed, and unless you really want a factory-installed nav system, we'd stick with the standard hard-drive audio system.

The front seats are superbly comfortable and the second-row theater seats provide a good view of the road. Unfortunately, the just average second-row room and miserly third-row legroom make accommodations cramped for larger occupants. Cargo space behind the third-row seat is only 7.5 cubic feet. Maximum cargo capacity with all rear seats folded is 68.5 cubic feet for models with the third-row seat. For comparison, most competitors in this class usually provide 80 cubic feet or more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Jeep Commander.

5(61%)
4(20%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.3
54 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Acceleration problems
06/12/2012
Love my Commander...got it new in 2008. This morning I got the scare of my life. Started the vehicle, drove to the back of the house, to picked up my utility trailer. As I was leaving the drive way, the accelerator got jammed. The vehicle went out of control (live on dirt road) and raced full speed ahead. First reaction was to hit the brakes... that helped a little, quickly put it in neutral and turn the key off. Got my conposure, and started the vehicle again. It went right back to a very, very fast acceleration. Turn it off and called dealership to have it tow to be serviced. Has anyone ever had this kind of problem ???
Excellent Value!
brobin,08/11/2010
The Commander compares favorably with SUVs costing twice as much as this one. Many friends have commented "THIS is a Jeep?" when they first get in. In terms of comfort, power and reliability it's every bit as good as a Land Rover, Lexus or Escalade.
Luxury SUV with great features
Banks 2000,07/08/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
We are keeping this vehicle long tem because of the great features. It has auto wipers and lights. Plus the stadium seating and glass roof in the 2nd row. We are at 130,000 and I have replaced the normal wear and tear parts. Everything else send solid
It's a Jeep Commander Limited 5.7 Hemi
dr burke,06/16/2008
I am very impressed with my Jeep. It's fully loaded and roomy, for a single guy. It has a 5.7L Hemi with variable displacement engine. On the straight away, I drive on 4 cyl in 'power saver' mode and get 24 mpg @ 50 mph. I've found the sweet spot to be around 1500 rpm, if you aren't in a rush to get somewhere, it will increase your mpg by 5-10 mpg. I expect after more break in to average 26-28 mpg on regular gasoline. I am happy with my MDE. A few suggestions: When taking off, when you reach 25 mph, 'Resume' cruise control. And run on 1/2 fuel to increase mileage. Use Quaker+Slick50.
See all 54 reviews of the 2008 Jeep Commander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2008 Jeep Commander Overview

The Used 2008 Jeep Commander is offered in the following submodels: Commander SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Jeep Commander?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Jeep Commanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Jeep Commander for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Jeep Commander.

Can't find a used 2008 Jeep Commanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Commander for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,751.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,375.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Commander for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,484.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Jeep Commander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

