Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$820 - $1,739
Pros
It's a COMANCHE thing!!!

khoneyo, 06/12/2008
I have had my truck since '94, when everything else I tried felt like a tin can and their horns sounded like something from the road runner. Yeah, I'm a girl. I had a rotten vehicle before I bought this truck and got to spend a lot of time talking with mechanics about what I should buy to replace my melting rust pile horizon, and even though I'm now practically menopausal and my truck doesn't have a/c, never did, I can't part with it- IT's gotta be a COMANCHE THING! Yeah, the styling is bad ass, and it's SOLID, I have the 4.0 straight 6 and I don't know if I can ever drive anything with less kick than this again.

Sweet Truck

jeepcomanche, 08/27/2004
I bought my Jeep Comanche when i was 17, in May of 2004. I have been very pleased by it's reliability and it's power. Plus it is a pretty hard truck to find for sale these days. I have the 4.0 litter inline six engine configure. plus with many upgrades i am now pumping out 240 horsepower. Even though my truck is a 2 wheel drive, i have taken it four wheeling with my buddies and did fine. driving through snow is no problem eather. The body styling of the truck is bad ass. I really like it. Next i am getting a Arma coat spray in bedliner for my truck. This is one hell of a truck. You can take a Jeep anywhere you want to.

