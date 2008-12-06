Used 1992 Jeep Comanche for Sale Near Me

I have had my truck since '94, when everything else I tried felt like a tin can and their horns sounded like something from the road runner. Yeah, I'm a girl. I had a rotten vehicle before I bought this truck and got to spend a lot of time talking with mechanics about what I should buy to replace my melting rust pile horizon, and even though I'm now practically menopausal and my truck doesn't have a/c, never did, I can't part with it- IT's gotta be a COMANCHE THING! Yeah, the styling is bad ass, and it's SOLID, I have the 4.0 straight 6 and I don't know if I can ever drive anything with less kick than this again.

