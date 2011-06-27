1992 Jeep Comanche Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Sport option group debuts. Radios have digital clocks. Detachable cupholders are added to center console.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Jeep Comanche.
Most helpful consumer reviews
khoneyo,06/12/2008
I have had my truck since '94, when everything else I tried felt like a tin can and their horns sounded like something from the road runner. Yeah, I'm a girl. I had a rotten vehicle before I bought this truck and got to spend a lot of time talking with mechanics about what I should buy to replace my melting rust pile horizon, and even though I'm now practically menopausal and my truck doesn't have a/c, never did, I can't part with it- IT's gotta be a COMANCHE THING! Yeah, the styling is bad ass, and it's SOLID, I have the 4.0 straight 6 and I don't know if I can ever drive anything with less kick than this again.
jeepcomanche,08/27/2004
I bought my Jeep Comanche when i was 17, in May of 2004. I have been very pleased by it's reliability and it's power. Plus it is a pretty hard truck to find for sale these days. I have the 4.0 litter inline six engine configure. plus with many upgrades i am now pumping out 240 horsepower. Even though my truck is a 2 wheel drive, i have taken it four wheeling with my buddies and did fine. driving through snow is no problem eather. The body styling of the truck is bad ass. I really like it. Next i am getting a Arma coat spray in bedliner for my truck. This is one hell of a truck. You can take a Jeep anywhere you want to.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
