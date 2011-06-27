  1. Home
1992 Jeep Comanche Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Sport option group debuts. Radios have digital clocks. Detachable cupholders are added to center console.

5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a COMANCHE thing!!!
khoneyo,06/12/2008
I have had my truck since '94, when everything else I tried felt like a tin can and their horns sounded like something from the road runner. Yeah, I'm a girl. I had a rotten vehicle before I bought this truck and got to spend a lot of time talking with mechanics about what I should buy to replace my melting rust pile horizon, and even though I'm now practically menopausal and my truck doesn't have a/c, never did, I can't part with it- IT's gotta be a COMANCHE THING! Yeah, the styling is bad ass, and it's SOLID, I have the 4.0 straight 6 and I don't know if I can ever drive anything with less kick than this again.
Sweet Truck
jeepcomanche,08/27/2004
I bought my Jeep Comanche when i was 17, in May of 2004. I have been very pleased by it's reliability and it's power. Plus it is a pretty hard truck to find for sale these days. I have the 4.0 litter inline six engine configure. plus with many upgrades i am now pumping out 240 horsepower. Even though my truck is a 2 wheel drive, i have taken it four wheeling with my buddies and did fine. driving through snow is no problem eather. The body styling of the truck is bad ass. I really like it. Next i am getting a Arma coat spray in bedliner for my truck. This is one hell of a truck. You can take a Jeep anywhere you want to.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Jeep Comanche

Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Overview

The Used 1992 Jeep Comanche is offered in the following submodels: Comanche Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

