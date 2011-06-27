Used 1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.2/424.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length166.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight2995 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height63.9 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magenta
  • Bright Jade Green Satin Glow
  • Flame Red
  • Moss Green Pearlcoat
  • Lapis Blue
  • Stone White
  • Citron Pearlcoat
  • Light Pearlstone Pearlcoat
  • Black
