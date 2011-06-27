Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.8/363.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length165.3 in.
Curb weight2892 lbs.
Gross weight4500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Radiant Fire
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
