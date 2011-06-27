Used 2010 Jaguar XK Convertible Consumer Reviews
What a growling Cat!!
I bought a 3 year old 2010 XK Convertible in Indigo with the Cashmere interior. It had 25,000+ miles but looked and drove like brand new. I had a 2 day trip from Detroit, where I bought the car, back to DFW, Texas. The responsiveness of the throttle is simply amazing...even with "only" 385hp.. LOL. The fit and finish are outstanding. The suspension is a bit firm, but I guess that's the price you have to pay for such performance and handling. I generally get 18mpg on my commute to work and got 22+mpg on the road trip in from Michigan. The sat radio does seem to drop out quicker than my Lexus, but the audio response of the Bowers and Wilkins system is amazing. Truly a great car.
5 Star Fun
This car is comfortable and a blast to drive. Plan on keeping it as long as I can get in and out of it. A classic in my view.
2010 JAGUAR XK CONVERTIBLE
Purchased in nov 2019 with 36 k miles. Car did not have a clean car fax,however, the previous damage was cosmetic on the right rear quarter panel. I've now driven it 2 k miles and although the (non-jaguar) selling dealer claimed it was serviced, i went ahead and had a full service performed,including new tires, rotors & pads. Car drives as if it was new, and loves to go +90 mph!!! It is silver blue with navy soft top,and cream leather seats.Everything works!!! This is my 4 th jaguar, all"post Ford motor company" and all have been way superior than the mbz's, BMW's, Lexus' ,etc, only regular maintenance, "no check engine lights -ever!" sir ian callum, current and long-time jaguar chief designer never ceases to amaze! Love,love, love, my 2010 xk
Soon available to a good home!
Have loved this car!
