Used 2006 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

The only complaint is the front bumper is too low to the ground, you have to be careful not to hit parking guards. Lots of fun to drive. Sure attracts attention from everyone. Lots of power, and looks.

Jeramy , 07/26/2005

It's a great car to drive, nice easy- going stability, acceleration is very fast. It's a semi-auto car. You can choose the power from 2 to 5 or for automatic put it in D or Drive. It says that it'll go top speed: 170. The thing that I didn't like was it doesen't have automatic and manual it's only semi-auto it's not where you can put it in M and shift like in a Ferrari.