Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Whoopee!
George Stepan, 01/06/2005
A real head turner no matter how old the exterior design may be. Some modest detractions are the ergonomics sometimes requiring you to look away from the road, could be improved, but once learned, no problem. Full leather interior with shiny wood trim spells luxury. This design too is old, but why change a good thing? Exterior metal fit is average. Not impressed with quality of the Alpine sound system given the price of this car. Performance is outstanding, a smooth 6 speed transmission, plenty of get up and go. Unless you set the speed control, you'll be going 90 and not know it. Anyone paying 70k probably does'nt care, but I get 27+ mpg on the road. A great touring car!
