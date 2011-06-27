Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/470.8 mi.321.0/470.8 mi.321.0/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.21.4 gal.21.4 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6100 rpm290 hp @ 6100 rpm290 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.202.7 in.202.7 in.
Curb weight3996 lbs.4044 lbs.4048 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.117.9 in.117.9 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Antiqua Pearl Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Purple Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Mistral Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Purple Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Mistral Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Antiqua Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Mistral Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Silver Green Pearl Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Madeira Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Purple Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Antiqua Pearl Metallic
