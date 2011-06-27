Used 2003 Jaguar S-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car If You Can Find a Good One Richard , 04/15/2016 V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful If you like the way the car looks and drives and can find one with relatively low miles, that has been maintained and hasn't been too abused, go for it. I'm happy that I did. The S Type from 2003 on has an improved drive train, interior, and reliability. Stay on top of leaks and maintenance and it should hold up fine. The car drives super smooth and with the NA 4.2 V8 is pretty quick. If you want to have the most elegant car at the drag strip go for the R model, if you don't like to drive fast a V6 model is the most plentiful and still has 240 HP for passing other cars. Ford has made Jaguar a better car and much more reliable than the ones from the 80's and 90's, going from the bottom of the reliability lists to the top. With the rear seats folded down there is a lot of storage in back, making it practical too. Don't use the car for carrying gravel or firewood though, the car is too dignified for that. Because most people think that a Jaguar is going to explode at any moment they are a bargain for what you get too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WOW! bpagano , 08/16/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 2003 S-type. I couldn't be happier. It had 82K miles on it and drives like its brand new. I cant believe I own a Jag. I happy as heck...... Report Abuse

A great luxury car value after New wears off Dave Collett , 04/05/2016 V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful 18 months after buying this Jag, and 17.000 miles, I still really enjoy driving it. I was amazed to find, on long, 75 mph desert highways that the mileage with this V8 went over 40 mpg consistently; that included 5,000 - 8,000 foot changes in altitude. At 83,000, I started to lose coils (COP). after 3 failed done separately, I did the other 5 in a batch. You don't have to pay $169 each at a dealer. The coils are available online for as little as $18 each. Of course, the first 3 I bought were "I need it now" and purchased from Autozone for $50 each. Not that bad. First failure I replaced the spark plug too, but it was in such nice shape I didn't on the other 7 cylinders, and my performance and mileage are still good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love this car!!! jjandaa , 03/20/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my car in 2005 with 10k miles on it. It is my all the time car and now has 97k miles on it. The only problems I have had is the front driver side barren went out, replaced the brakes twice, and the electronic e-brake went out (which I have not replace). I do not considered these major problems. I love this car and complete recommend it to any one. I do not plan on replacing it anytime soon. I have been through 2 major accidents and have never been hurt. The car still rides smooth and if you look at it you would never know it has been through the accidents. Report Abuse