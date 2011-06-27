2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Consumer Reviews
2019 great car ruined by not testing in sunshine
The 2019 I ordered was to have been my 6th Jag Convertible ... and my 5th car, a 2016 F Type is magnificently nimble, quick and marvelous. Simply a "Wonder car" for a real driver. But the 2016 infotainment is grotesquely difficult to use ... especially when driving. There is no way to set up a pattern for radio stations ... and it is a pain to have to switch from Satellite radio band to AM band, Fm or the like ... far too complex when you need to keep your eyes on the road. Suggest you observe the Cadillac CUE system for one that really works well. So I ordered a 2019 F Type convertible ... an exact copy of the 2016 car thinking they had to have fixed the problem. When the 2019 arrived, I dropped the top, pulled it out into the sunshine and the infotainment display turned BED SHEET WHITE and became completely unreadable. Easy to fix ... nothing but a "too low" setting of the color saturation and contrast for the screen. Jaguar, in spite of it obviously being a software problem, replaced the display... and guess what? ... same problem. Why don't they listen? So I refused to buy the 2019 car and walked away. So awfully Sad.
- Performance
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the F-TYPE
Related 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020