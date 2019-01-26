More about the 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE

Cars such as the 2019 Jaguar F-Type remind us that automobiles aren't simply modes of transport. They remind us that cars can be impractical, irresponsible, even frivolous. Yet with the right road, a powerful and responsive sports car can be downright transcendent. And that's what you get when you buy an F-Type: a two-seat sports-car experience, available with or without a roof, that taps directly into the enjoyment of motoring. Unlike its German or Japanese rivals that place a premium on buttoned-down refinement, the F-Type is as much a piece of brash theater as it is an exhilarating ride. And well it should be, as an F-Type with even a handful of options can near the same six-figure price point as its competitors. The good news is that you don't need to reach for that kind of rarefied air to enjoy an F-Type. A base model F-Type starts at a price comparable to a nice luxury family sedan, and for many buyers that will be enough. With a 296-horsepower four-cylinder or a supercharged V6 and a choice of coupe or convertible, even a base F-Type is still a joy. We imagine most buyers will be tempted by offerings further up the F-Type ladder. You can get a little more power with the P340, P380 or P380 R-Dynamic trim levels. More discriminating performance enthusiasts might only be satisfied by the kind of power wrought from the 550-hp and 575-hp V8 engines of the R and SVR trims, but that kind of commitment is certainly not a prerequisite for enjoying the F-Type's charms. Power isn't all you get when moving up to the upper trim levels. The R trim, for example, introduces standard all-wheel drive, a higher grade of leather upholstery, keyless entry and ambient cabin lighting. And the all-in, top-trim SVR model lays on luxury appointments such as quilted leather seats, a heated steering wheel and a microsuede headliner. Whichever trim level you buy, the F-Type can't fail to elicit a thrill every time you sit behind the wheel and hear it fire to life through an exhaust crackle. While its competitors are good, far better than the F-Type in some areas, none pack the same kind of visceral thrill, even if you're just staring at it from a distance. When you're ready to treat yourself to some of that thrill, let Edmunds guide you on your buying journey.

2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Overview

The 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), 380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

