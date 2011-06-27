Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE SUV Consumer Reviews

2018 Jaguar E pace Hk_650 , 08/01/2018 P250 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought this car because the Volvo XC40 I wanted to order was so far out on production. I thought this would be a good alternative despite being almost $10,000 more. However, the tech is extremely lacking, the interior is simple but my Chevy Cruze rs is just as nice. So no big points there. Also, the car has less then 2,000mi and been in the shop twice with transmission issues kicking it out of gear while driving down the road and not allowing you to select a gear, Essentially leaving you straded. Oh, and when I was asked to review from Jaguar they took down my review. So be quite weary if you decide to purchase this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do Not Buy This Vehicle...Safety Defects Galore! G.T. in SoCal , 10/17/2018 P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful After reading so many positive reviews, my E-Pace may be a lemon! The engine suddenly loses power (has happened to me twice, once in a 55mph zone and the second time on a 5 lane freeway!), the check engine light illuminates and the E-Pace goes into a "limp home" mode. Jaguar is well aware of this defect and has just rolled out a "software patch" to supposedly fix this issue. Too little, too late. I was almost rear ended by a semi when this first happened! My E-Pace went in for the patch on 9/28/18, and whatever they did to "fix" the problem has affected the start/stop function. It remains on 80% of the time. This affects the mpg of the vehicle and should raise the eyebrow of the EPA. Additionally, the engine and the transmission are poorly synched. Once I place the E-Pace in drive or reverse it takes 1-2 seconds for the vehicle to move, and when it does, it leaps. The entertainment system lacks Apple or Android connectivity, the speedometer is far too small, voice recognition is horrible...I could go on and on, but to top it all off, Jaguar's Customer Relations is a joke! Do Not Buy This Vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Best Compact SUV by a mile; but could be better Lance Bowling , 08/11/2018 P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Pros: Best looking, best handling in class and fun to drive. Stunning looks & style for a SUV, well laid out & comfortable sporty cockpit (F Type copy), good driver visibility, brilliant performance technology, great features, smooth shifting nine-speed transmission, quite nimble, precise steering, super stable braking, great cornering & windy conditions stability, excellent surround camera system, brilliant adaptive cruise control, unbelievable self parking, very good sound system, good interior fit and finish, and great storage capability considering vehicle size. Cons: Little expensive, feathery overly sensitive accelerator (spurts), 1 second transmission kick down delay, washed out touchscreen display, windshield blocks radio frequencies, and a few other minor issues listed under, “Details of Issues”. Overall: A vehicle well suited to city driving and equally at home in the country; but not my first choice for long distance trips (full-size SUV time). The vehicle is best suited to a family of four or less (children and smaller bodies in the rear). The 21 inch wheels provide a great ride in “Comfort” & “Dynamic” modes, better than the smaller offerings. Brakes are excellent and feel stable under hard braking. Has “ECO” mode to improve fuel consumption. 6 -different models and a plethora of options to suit most needs. Has all the latest safety features and collision avoidance. Top model could do with a more powerful motor. It is miles better than the competition. 5 out of 5 if it wasn’t for the metalized windshield, display washout, spurty throttle and transmission delay. Bottom Line: If you want the best looking, best handling compact SUV in the world, your search stops here. Details of Issues (nothing major) Expensive Has better performance technology than the competition which costs a little more; but even so, still seems a bit pricey. Windshield Blocks Radio Frequencies I really dislike the metalized windshield which blocks radio frequencies. Toll Tag clear patch is too small. Range of wireless devices is reduced (up to 95%), including; door and gate openers, phones, RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, radar detectors and medical alert. Feather Light and Overly Sensitive Throttle Pedal Almost no foot feel and too sensitive. A bumpy road, a sharp corner or just acceleration forces can cause unwanted acceleration spurts (jerking). Also, you have to hold your foot up all the time when just cruising. It feels unnatural and a little uncomfortable. Thank goodness for the excellent adaptive cruise control. Transmission downshift delay Foot to floorboards and wait 1+ seconds for significant acceleration. Touchscreen Washout The touchscreen difficult to see in bright daylight and is barely visible in bright sunny conditions. The problem is that the display sits angled almost flat well ahead of the roofline and there is no sunshade, so the sun shines right on it. Accentuated by no high contrast color scheme option, just “Light” (light pastel) or “Dark”. It’s fine at night or on dreary days. Windshield Reduces Night Vision The windshield is metalized to block UV rays which it does well. It also cuts down visible light reducing normal vision just like sunglasses or regular window tint does. The problem is that it also reduces vision at night too when you need maximum clarity. Road Noise Road (tire) noise is noticeable and could benefit from improved floor and wheel arch insulation. Automatic Relocking & Arming Only the dealership can turn it on or off. I can see the reason for automatic locking and arming in high crime areas. In the country, the automatic system is annoying and inconvenient. There should be an easy way to turn the feature on and off. Door Locked Condition Indicator No visible external indicator that the doors are locked (except the folding door mirrors). In a noisy bright light situation, it’s difficult to see (light flash) or hear the doors lock. Automatic Power Fold Door Mirrors Useful option, but it can only be turned on and off by the dealership? Keyless Door Locking Keyless locking is overly complicated and imprecise (Unlocking is great). The manual goes into detail not to grab the door handle while touching the lock sensor. In reality, it is only necessary to be lightly touching the handle for the sensor not to work; or if your finger touches a little outside of the sensor area. One could turn on the auto locking full time, but that causes other irritating convenience issues. Restricted Driver’s Foot Well No good place to put your left foot if you have long legs. Wheel well intrudes into this space. Reflections from Bright Shiny Bezels Reflections in driver’s side mirror from bright shiny driver’s side air vent bezel. Reflections from bright shiny bezels (air vents and display) on front windshield. Driver’s Maximum Seat Height The front dash and side windows sills are quite high. I found that with the seat all the way up, I still felt like I was sitting a bit too low (1 inch). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your E-PACE Santorini Black Metallic

Silicon Silver Premium Metallic

Yulong White Metallic

Caesium Blue Metallic

Corris Grey Metallic

Borasco Grey Metallic

Fuji White

Indus Silver Metallic

Farallon Black Premium Metallic

Firenze Red Metallic Build & Price JaguarUSA.com

big disappointment! Tony , 11/23/2019 P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car without reading reviews due to its captivating looks. Engine fan sound is like a moulinex juicer, seats are starting to wrinkle (leather) transmission replaced already, gear kicks on acceleration and deceleration better than roberto carlos and air conditioning fan changes speed on its own! All that topped with bad customer service and incompetent mechanics that don’t know how to fix the problems...you can imagine how it is like! Report Abuse