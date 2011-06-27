Used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS Consumer Reviews

Fun Car, Timless Style AStewart , 08/07/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It is one of those like it or hate it kind of cars, I wanted this car the first time that I saw it. The style attracted me to it and after driving it I was hooked. The SUV or PUV "Performance utility vehicle" (as some call it) is a blast to drive! Plenty of power and sports car like handing makes it hard to believe it is an SUV. The all wheel full time drive is awesome on wet or snowy roads and the Recaro seats are very nice when sporting around corners. Report Abuse

What You Want? Delta D , 07/21/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful In your face fashion statement for some - but underneath its heart is covered in mud. I'm from Africa and worked as Expedition Guide for several years. We travel Africa's worst roads year round - from Cape Town (southern tip of Africa) all the way up as far as Egypt, through the deserts and jungles (which makes the Darienne Gap look like a normal workday in the rainy season). Isuzu together with Toyota are the KINGS for durability and reliability (it does not matter WHAT Landrover's spin doctors say). Drove it 2300 miles in 48 hours once - was a pleasure even on the blacktop. The Vehicross is like a (stubby) pig in mud out there - it is a pity to see it in captivity and out of production.

Truth Unique2C , 08/09/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Vehicross needs help in the 4 wheel drive department. Not very useful on-road. Off road, it has been great.

Long Time Owner and Enthusiast myvx , 07/02/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned and driven my Proton Yellow VX for almost 7 yrs. The name Vehicross is synonymous with what the name stands for which is a cross between a car, truck and a rocket. As soon as I got my new VX home I changed all lubes to AMSOIL synthetics. I then left my home in Phoenix, AZ and went to Southern OR. I took a paved road short cut around Reno, NV. The pavement ran out after 15 miles and the rest was a wide dirt/gravel road for the remaining 100 miles. The road twisted and turned through the desert and when I exited the road's end I realized that it had only taken 75 minutes to go 115 miles! Fun and fast little rocket! After 7 yrs people still ask "What is it?"