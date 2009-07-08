Used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS for Sale Near Me

It is one of those like it or hate it kind of cars, I wanted this car the first time that I saw it. The style attracted me to it and after driving it I was hooked. The SUV or PUV "Performance utility vehicle" (as some call it) is a blast to drive! Plenty of power and sports car like handing makes it hard to believe it is an SUV. The all wheel full time drive is awesome on wet or snowy roads and the Recaro seats are very nice when sporting around corners.

