2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS 4wd 2dr SUV
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Innovative Torque-On-Demand System, impressive engine, distinctive styling.

A stylish but otherwise slow-selling SUV that's missing the "utility" in S-U-V.

Vehicle overview

Isuzu's VehiCROSS began as an innovative concept vehicle that garnered loads of attention back in 1993 and then entered limited production for the Japanese market. Because of its excellent reception in Japan, the continued popularity of sport-utility vehicles here in the States, and the company's need for an image vehicle in the U.S., Isuzu decided to bring the VehiCROSS across the pond last year.

Powered by a 215-horsepower, 3.5-liter, direct-injection DOHC V6, the VehiCROSS comes with a four-speed automatic transmission with winter and power modes. It also boasts technical innovations like an advanced Torque-On-Demand (TOD) four-wheel-drive system, limited-slip differential and four-wheel ABS. Isuzu's TOD system (the same one found on the Trooper) senses driving conditions and adjusts the torque balance between the front and rear wheels, changing from 100-percent rear drive to 50/50 four-wheel drive in a matter of milliseconds.

Isuzu's front double-wishbone torsion bar and rear four-link coil suspension are enhanced by an industry first: an extruded aluminum shock absorber with attached expansion chamber, which makes for greater endurance and superior shock cooling. On rough roads, the truck's 18-inch alloy wheels and modified steel-belted radial tires are stopped by ventilated 11-inch front and 12.3-inch rear disc brakes.

The truck's capabilities as a trailblazer seem solid, but what most people first notice about the vehicle is its unconventional, techno-styling. The VehiCROSS has an expansive windshield, composite bumpers, underbody moldings, roof-end spoiler, integrated headlamps with marker lights, and unpainted polypropylene covering the lower section of the truck's body. An Isuzu spokesperson said that the truck is meant to appeal to consumers who "want to be different." We'd have to agree. Inside, the vehicle seats four and provides a sports car atmosphere complete with red and black leather-trimmed seating. With tinted glass, leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel, and collapsible, heated side mirrors, the VehiCROSS mixes ruggedness with luxury. Features include a matte black panel inset in the hood to reduce glare, roof rail system, aircraft-type fuel filler door, and a side-hinged tailgate that carries the spare tire securely inside the cargo door.

The $995 special edition "Ironman" option, available only in white, gets you front seats embossed with the "Ironman Triathlon" label, a special hood insert and a few more decals on the tailgate and beneath the C-pillar.

Available in only three colors: Ebony Black, Astral Silver Metallic and Victory White, Isuzu believes the VehiCROSS is in a category all its own. Not quite a mini-sport-ute or a big SUV, the 2001 VehiCROSS is a contemporary vehicle that isn't quite like any other. Whether you want to buy one or not, this truck will be hard to miss.

2001 Highlights

Rear child seat-tether anchors are the only new additions for 2001.
Used 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS pricing

2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • off-roading
  • driving experience
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • towing
  • road noise
  • interior
  • visibility
  • spaciousness
  • infotainment system
  • seats
  • cup holders
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Like no Other
archerace7,
4WD 2dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)

I bought my 2001 VX in 2007, it is with out a doubt the most amazing vehicle I have ever owned. Unstoppable off road, handles great, and awesome to drive. They broke the mold when they built the VX.

3.875 out of 5 stars, Major fun, but no navigation system
everettr,

The Vehicross has cool, futuristic styling; lots of power, and good torque. But, GPS is not an option (a good nav system is a must if you live in the city). And, it has U-Haul like rear visibility.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Can't get much better
Scott Free,

Purchased my VX in early 2002 and have been in love ever since. It handles more like a sports car than an SUV. In the snow it is a beast, never got stuck one time. Drove it on the beach in NC and all I got was turning heads. Put simply, it is like owning an exotic car. Only 5000 were ever produced, so you almost NEVER see another one, wherever you go, not like so many other mass production vehicles (1 every 3 blocks!). The stiff ride allows you to feel the road, and corner without yaw. Good luck getting a used one, because I will probably NEVER sell mine. :) Simply the best experience I have ever had with a vehicle.

4.25 out of 5 stars, A Sexy and Functional SUV
Tiger Bait,

Just bought a 2001 Isuzu VehiCross. Have wanted one for almost two years, but not at previous sticker of 30k. Now you can find new one for 23-25k, and at that price a real steal. A truly unique SUV, capable off-road and comfortable on pavement, with real head-turning ability. If you're looking for an SUV and want to make a statement, buy a VX.

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

4WD 2dr SUV features & specs
4WD 2dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
FAQ

Is the Isuzu VehiCROSS a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2001 VehiCROSS both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Isuzu VehiCROSS fuel economy, so it's important to know that the VehiCROSS gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Isuzu VehiCROSS. Learn more

Is the Isuzu VehiCROSS reliable?

To determine whether the Isuzu VehiCROSS is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the VehiCROSS. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the VehiCROSS's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2001 VehiCROSS is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS?

The least-expensive 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS is the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS 4WD 2dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,350.

Other versions include:

  • 4WD 2dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,350
Learn more

What are the different models of Isuzu VehiCROSS?

If you're interested in the Isuzu VehiCROSS, the next question is, which VehiCROSS model is right for you? VehiCROSS variants include 4WD 2dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of VehiCROSS models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

What do people think of the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 VehiCROSS 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2001 VehiCROSS.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2001 VehiCROSS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

