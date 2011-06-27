  1. Home
2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative Torque-On-Demand System, impressive engine, distinctive styling.
  • Funky styling may not appeal to some, cramped interior, limited visibility.
List Price Estimate
$1,527 - $2,997
Used VehiCROSS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The closest thing to a moon buggy. Too many shortcomings prevent it from being a good SUV, though.

Vehicle overview

Isuzu's VehiCROSS began as an innovative concept vehicle that garnered loads of attention back in 1993 and then entered limited production for the Japanese market. Because of its excellent reception in Japan, the continued popularity of sport-utility vehicles here in the States, and the company's need for an image vehicle in the U.S., Isuzu decided to bring the VehiCROSS across the pond last year.

Powered by a 215-horsepower, 3.5-liter, direct-injection, DOHC V6, the VehiCROSS comes with a four-speed automatic transmission with winter and power modes. It also boasts technical innovations like an advanced Torque-On-Demand (TOD) four-wheel-drive system, limited slip differential and four-wheel ABS. Isuzu's TOD system (the same one found on the Trooper) senses driving conditions and adjusts the torque balance between the front and rear wheels, changing from 100-percent rear drive to 50/50 four-wheel drive in a matter of milliseconds.

Isuzu's front double-wishbone torsion bar and rear four-link coil suspension are enhanced by an industry first: an extruded aluminum shock absorber with attached expansion chamber, which makes for greater endurance and superior shock cooling. On rough roads, the truck's new 18-inch alloy wheels and modified steel-belted radial tires are stopped by ventilated 11-inch front and 12.3-inch rear disc brakes.

The truck's capabilities as a trailblazer seem solid, but what most people first notice about the vehicle is its unconventional, techno-styling. The VehiCROSS has an expansive windshield, composite bumpers, underbody moldings, roof-end spoiler, integrated headlamps with marker lights, and unpainted polypropylene covering the lower section of the truck's body. An Isuzu spokesperson said that the truck is meant to appeal to consumers who "want to be different." We'd have to agree.

Inside, the vehicle seats four and provides a sports car atmosphere complete with red and black leather-trimmed seating. With tinted glass, leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel, and collapsible, heated side mirrors, the VehiCROSS mixes ruggedness with luxury. Features include a matte-black panel inset in the hood to reduce glare, roof rail system, aircraft-type fuel filler door, and a side-hinged tailgate that carries the spare tire securely inside the cargo door.

The $995 special edition "Ironman" option, available only in white, gets you leather-trimmed front seats embossed with the "Ironman Triathlon" label, a special hood insert and a few more decals on the tailgate and beneath the C-pillar. Isuzu plans to make 20 percent of its 2000 VehiCROSS production units Ironman editions.

Available in six authoritative colors, Dragon Green Mica, Ebony Black, Foxfire Red Mica, Kaiser Silver Metallic, Proton Yellow and Victory White, the VehiCROSS is, according to Isuzu, in a category all its own. Not quite a mini-sport-ute or a big SUV, the 2000 VehiCROSS is a contemporary vehicle that isn't quite like any other. Whether you want to buy one or not, this truck will be hard to miss.

2000 Highlights

Fat 18-inch wheels replace the previous 16-inchers. The new year also brings standard A/C, new exterior colors and a 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty, the longest in America.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun Car, Timless Style
AStewart,08/07/2009
It is one of those like it or hate it kind of cars, I wanted this car the first time that I saw it. The style attracted me to it and after driving it I was hooked. The SUV or PUV "Performance utility vehicle" (as some call it) is a blast to drive! Plenty of power and sports car like handing makes it hard to believe it is an SUV. The all wheel full time drive is awesome on wet or snowy roads and the Recaro seats are very nice when sporting around corners.
What You Want?
Delta D,07/21/2008
In your face fashion statement for some - but underneath its heart is covered in mud. I'm from Africa and worked as Expedition Guide for several years. We travel Africa's worst roads year round - from Cape Town (southern tip of Africa) all the way up as far as Egypt, through the deserts and jungles (which makes the Darienne Gap look like a normal workday in the rainy season). Isuzu together with Toyota are the KINGS for durability and reliability (it does not matter WHAT Landrover's spin doctors say). Drove it 2300 miles in 48 hours once - was a pleasure even on the blacktop. The Vehicross is like a (stubby) pig in mud out there - it is a pity to see it in captivity and out of production.
Truth
Unique2C,08/09/2004
The Vehicross needs help in the 4 wheel drive department. Not very useful on-road. Off road, it has been great.
Long Time Owner and Enthusiast
myvx,07/02/2007
I have owned and driven my Proton Yellow VX for almost 7 yrs. The name Vehicross is synonymous with what the name stands for which is a cross between a car, truck and a rocket. As soon as I got my new VX home I changed all lubes to AMSOIL synthetics. I then left my home in Phoenix, AZ and went to Southern OR. I took a paved road short cut around Reno, NV. The pavement ran out after 15 miles and the rest was a wide dirt/gravel road for the remaining 100 miles. The road twisted and turned through the desert and when I exited the road's end I realized that it had only taken 75 minutes to go 115 miles! Fun and fast little rocket! After 7 yrs people still ask "What is it?"
See all 7 reviews of the 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS

Used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS Overview

The Used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS is offered in the following submodels: VehiCROSS SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS.

Can't find a used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu VehiCROSS for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,059.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,861.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu VehiCROSS for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,363.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

