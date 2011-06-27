  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo Sport
  4. Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Rodeo Sport
5(55%)4(27%)3(9%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.3
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Rodeo Sports for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,444 - $2,924
Used Rodeo Sport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best little car/truck

sandi, 01/12/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Super great car/truck - wider than most in this class feels like larger suv. Handles great, fun in the sun when the back comes down but you feel the safety with the front being a solid roof. Gas mileage is a downer. Blind spots are a problem. Needs a light near the ignition too. Have gone off road a few times and have had a blast. Highly recommend.

Report Abuse

Isuzu Rodeo Sport

jennifer faulknor, 09/19/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Overall this is a great car, it is very reliable and has a lot of power.

Report Abuse

Happy with my purchase

ifearnopho, 08/14/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is a lot of fun to drive, looks great, and it has been perfectly reliable for the almost three years that I have had it. For those debating it, I definitely recommend buying the V6 engine. Changing lanes takes getting used to (the blind spots are horrendous,) and with the spare tire and rear-seat headrests where they are, reverse is worse. But those are its only drawbacks - keep them in mind when you test drive it. I've been very pleased.

Report Abuse

outstanding!

suziesuzu, 01/27/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had this vehicle for 90+ thousand miles and no problems except one ... seems a small gasket on the transmission was leaking fluid. No big deal and no damage incurred after driving it for a week before noticing the leak. Fun to drive. Not bad mileage, for an suv and 4wd. I've had Chevy, Ford, and Chryslers, never go back! Although a bit tight to get in the back seat, very fun to drive in the snow or the twisties on the dry.

Report Abuse

Thought it would be a good SUV but....

al2113, 08/23/2011
4 of 8 people found this review helpful

I really liked it at first. The first and second gear ratios are awefull. You just cant get through them without jerking the car around. Its so cheaply built. I did have fun with it, although it was way underpowered ( I thought I was gonna die going up huge hills.) But then When i was trying to switch lane (with those horrible blind spots) it took me a little too long to make sure it was clear and I ended up REAR ENDING A CAR! THEN THE CAR CAUGHT ON FIRE INSTANTLY AND INCINERATED EVERYTHING WITHIN MINUTES AS IF SOMEONE USED A FLAMETHROWER ON IT FOR 15 MINUTES STRAIGHT. I don't even know what to think of this vehicle.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rodeo Sports for sale

Related Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles