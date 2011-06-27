  1. Home
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty styling, standard ABS, powerful V6 engine option.
  • Excessive engine noise, harsh suspension, cramped interior.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A somewhat-charming specialty SUV let down by sloppy handling dynamics and an unrefined interior.

Vehicle overview

For 2001, Isuzu has dropped the Amigo nameplate and renamed their two-door sport-ute the Rodeo Sport. You can choose between a multitude of configurations including a hard or soft top, two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, four-cylinder or V6, and manual or automatic transmission. Powering the base Rodeo Sport is a 2.2-liter, DOHC four-cylinder engine that pumps out 130 horsepower and 144 foot-pounds of torque. The more powerful 3.2-liter V6 engine, the same one found under the hood of its four-door Rodeo sibling, makes 205 horsepower and 214 foot-pounds of torque. That's quite a bit of oomph, especially for such a light vehicle, and the power shows in the 7.4 second zero-to-60 time. A dash-mounted switch engages the shift-on-the-fly transfer case at speeds up to 60 mph. Ride quality is light years ahead of a Jeep Wrangler, while body panels stuffed with foam and asphalt-sheeting result in low levels of road noise. Front disc brakes and four-wheel ABS are standard on all models, with cruise control standard on V6 editions. You'll also get driver and passenger airbags and rear bench seats that fold down to reveal over 62 cubic feet of space. Power windows, locks, A/C, keyless entry and a CD player are all available options. All Isuzus come with a transferable 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty.When you're out for a jaunt in the sun, the soft top can be stored in the cargo area, while the hardtop features a rear passenger moonroof for maximum UV exposure. A hard plastic spare tire cover is standard with the 16-inch wheels. For a sportier appearance, a special Ironman edition can be ordered that includes sport graphics, enhanced exterior trim, and exclusive color choices.With a strong V6 engine and ample features, the Rodeo Sport is a viable alternative to the two-door SUV competition from Ford and Chevy. We've sampled the hard top, but we have yet to test one of Isuzu's drop-top trucks, a shame because the Rodeo Sport was built for topless fun. We're suckers for the Jeep Wrangler convertible, and with its distinctive styling and utilitarian nature, the Rodeo Sport looks like it was developed using the same recipe book.

2001 Highlights

Formerly the Amigo, Isuzu's two-door sport-ute gets a name change and two new colors. A wheezing four-cylinder automatic with either a hard- or soft top is also new for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport.

5(55%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.3
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best little car/truck
sandi,01/12/2009
Super great car/truck - wider than most in this class feels like larger suv. Handles great, fun in the sun when the back comes down but you feel the safety with the front being a solid roof. Gas mileage is a downer. Blind spots are a problem. Needs a light near the ignition too. Have gone off road a few times and have had a blast. Highly recommend.
Isuzu Rodeo Sport
jennifer faulknor,09/19/2002
Overall this is a great car, it is very reliable and has a lot of power.
Happy with my purchase
ifearnopho,08/14/2003
This car is a lot of fun to drive, looks great, and it has been perfectly reliable for the almost three years that I have had it. For those debating it, I definitely recommend buying the V6 engine. Changing lanes takes getting used to (the blind spots are horrendous,) and with the spare tire and rear-seat headrests where they are, reverse is worse. But those are its only drawbacks - keep them in mind when you test drive it. I've been very pleased.
outstanding!
suziesuzu,01/27/2007
I've had this vehicle for 90+ thousand miles and no problems except one ... seems a small gasket on the transmission was leaking fluid. No big deal and no damage incurred after driving it for a week before noticing the leak. Fun to drive. Not bad mileage, for an suv and 4wd. I've had Chevy, Ford, and Chryslers, never go back! Although a bit tight to get in the back seat, very fun to drive in the snow or the twisties on the dry.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Overview

The Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo Sport SUV. Available styles include V6 Hard Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A), V6 Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M), V6 Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), V6 Soft Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A), Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and V6 Soft Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M).

