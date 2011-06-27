Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
93 Isuzu Pickup
Eleven faithful years of service. This is the first pickup I ever had, and I will never again be without one. Simple, incredably handy, 28mpg highway. Four-cyl, small pickups are the handiest second "car" there is and the Isuzu had been terrific.
isuzu pick-up 3.1L 4x4
A rugged little monster. Agile for a truck. 4wheel disc brakes are nice.
Takes alot to stop this TRUCK!
I think that this puck-up is probably the best truck's I have ever owned. It currently has 211,000 miles on original engine and transmission. I have sent it into a snowy ditch twice, and been rearended in a Burgerking parking lot, and it still RUNS! With little or no damage. The ride is supprisingly nice, smooth, and quiet. Real quality put into the building of such a fine vehicle. Deffinitly not my last Isuzu.
Worth $2500+ easy
I bought the little guy from a private party for $500.00 with 195k miles on it. had the slave cylinder to the clutch, fuel pump, plugs/wires and brake pads replaced. The repair shop owner offered me $2500 on the spot. The a/c feels like a blizzard. Heater fan is a little weak. Runs like BRAND NEW! Gets 300-350 miles to the tank (avg). 15 gal tank. 5-speed manual 4x4. Everything works except ABS system. Four wheel disc brakes are very responsive.
