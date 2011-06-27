Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$1,716
|$1,909
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,533
|$1,709
|Average
|$895
|$1,165
|$1,311
|Rough
|$612
|$798
|$912
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$1,729
|$1,928
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,544
|$1,727
|Average
|$895
|$1,174
|$1,324
|Rough
|$612
|$804
|$921
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,418
|$1,845
|$2,053
|Clean
|$1,266
|$1,648
|$1,839
|Average
|$963
|$1,253
|$1,410
|Rough
|$659
|$858
|$981
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$1,866
|$2,076
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,666
|$1,859
|Average
|$974
|$1,267
|$1,425
|Rough
|$667
|$867
|$992
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$1,976
|$2,196
|Clean
|$1,357
|$1,764
|$1,967
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,341
|$1,508
|Rough
|$706
|$918
|$1,050
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$1,914
|$2,140
|Clean
|$1,295
|$1,709
|$1,916
|Average
|$984
|$1,299
|$1,470
|Rough
|$674
|$890
|$1,023
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$1,926
|$2,139
|Clean
|$1,328
|$1,720
|$1,915
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,308
|$1,469
|Rough
|$691
|$896
|$1,022