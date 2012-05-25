Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 103,247 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Amigo searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Amigo
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Amigo
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.119 Reviews
Report abuse
bendyprissy,05/25/2012
Bought used with 100K mi. Have put on 60K mi. Previous owner didn't take car of car at all but still has held up suprisingly well. Replaced timing belt to be safe & horn because it was barely heard. Only issue not caused by previous owner is metal section of roof between both sunroofs has enough of a rust spot to require fixing. No leaks anywhere, including both sunroofs which are removable - nice. My complaints: very little room inside (feels cramped) & difficult for people to get in/out of back seat; gas mileage from 18-21 mpg; & rough ride (not a sedan). Overall this is the cutest car I've ever owned & has never broken down, very high off ground, gets on/off beach easy w/o 4X4, & fun!