Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo for Sale Near Me

Bought used with 100K mi. Have put on 60K mi. Previous owner didn't take car of car at all but still has held up suprisingly well. Replaced timing belt to be safe & horn because it was barely heard. Only issue not caused by previous owner is metal section of roof between both sunroofs has enough of a rust spot to require fixing. No leaks anywhere, including both sunroofs which are removable - nice. My complaints: very little room inside (feels cramped) & difficult for people to get in/out of back seat; gas mileage from 18-21 mpg; & rough ride (not a sedan). Overall this is the cutest car I've ever owned & has never broken down, very high off ground, gets on/off beach easy w/o 4X4, & fun!

Read more