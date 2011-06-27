Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo Consumer Reviews
Great, Reliable Car
This is the second soft top Amigo that I own. My first one, a 1992 bare bones model, 4 cylinder, standard shift, plastic interior no A/C ($12,000), I had to sell, because I broke my hip and could not drive stick shift anymore. I hated to part with this one, because it was such a practical car. But I got another Amigo, a 1999 with all the bells and whistles, including automatic shift, running boards, AC, 6-speaker cassette, all electric, etc. This is the best car ever! Within those 11 years, I replaced brakes and the battery, that's all. This is the most maintenance-free car I've ever owned. Too bad Isuzu doesn't offer any SUVs or cars in the States anymore.
Cute Car & Overall Good Quality
Bought used with 100K mi. Have put on 60K mi. Previous owner didn't take car of car at all but still has held up suprisingly well. Replaced timing belt to be safe & horn because it was barely heard. Only issue not caused by previous owner is metal section of roof between both sunroofs has enough of a rust spot to require fixing. No leaks anywhere, including both sunroofs which are removable - nice. My complaints: very little room inside (feels cramped) & difficult for people to get in/out of back seat; gas mileage from 18-21 mpg; & rough ride (not a sedan). Overall this is the cutest car I've ever owned & has never broken down, very high off ground, gets on/off beach easy w/o 4X4, & fun!
Goodbye Friend
I've owned my Amigo for just over 10 wonderful years. I see that some people have had a bad experience but I cannot say the same. I bought it with 14 miles and put every one on since. It's been my best friend and gone with me all up and down the east coast without any major issues. I didn't chage the timimg belt when I should have but Isuzu replaced the engine when it broke some thousands of miles later. I only wish I could give it a proper burial. Goodbye, my friend, may your replacement garner the same place in my heart.
Livin Larger than you think
You'd be surprised by how well the Amigo compared to my old Explorer Sport. More maneuverable, just as powerful, better (relatively) mileage. All that's missing is ALL THAT REAR STORAGE SPACE!!!!! Granted, the imports have yet to find a way to refine the interior like the domestics. All the bells and whistles are still there. The ride is no more bouncy. The off-road performance is just as good, but the added maneuverability is a big bonus on narrow trails. Amigo is the only import with low range gearing, the old fashioned way by yanking the floor stick. AND a base warranty pkg that domestic mfrs love to charge for!!!
Amigo: Very reliable, fun and solid!
Bought this new loaded with all options. It is a great SUV overall! Acceleration is smooth and quick, handling is tight, suspension is firm but not rock hard. Body has NO RUST or corrosion after 10 years on salted NJ highways. Interior is comfortable and wearing very well! Great on gas and has had very low operating/maintenance costs.
