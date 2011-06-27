Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo SUV Consumer Reviews
awsome dependable vehible!
I bought my Amigo new in 1994, today 2003, I have only had to change the oil...and replace the battery one winter..I still have the original brakes! This little truck has been driven from Miami to Iowa and back...up and down the East Coast...it's never failed me, broke down or even sputtered...I bought a new Rodeo and am having to come to term with selling it...I have nothing but great things to say about Isuzu and the Amigo....
I wouldn't buy this car if I were you. .
I bought this car when I was a junior in high school. I was most impressed with the looks and I wanted to show off my 4x4 vehicle to my friends. I made a big mistake buying this car. If you are thinking of buying this model car, I would suggest that you not buy it.
Best Vehicle I've owned
I bought my Amigo from my sister before she went to Iraq thinking this would be a short lived vehicle that I would junk after about a year. It had been raised and had a few dings on it when I got it and I didn't think it looked all that promising, but I needed something to get me by after my last car died at 300,000 miles. I love it. It has been the best vehicle that I have ever owned and I have never had to do any major work on it. It also is easy for a short person to drive and getting out of muddy ditches and hauling performance equipment in the back is easy to do.
Love my migo
I bought mine used years ago recently done a make over on it the only thing I wish it was 4wd.Good on gas dependable been in places where some people wouldn't go. I'm from N.C. .I would drive it across country without thought wish Isuzu would bring them back like first generation.oh mine has 230,000 miles on it.It will run 71mph in a quarter of mile.
Worth every dollar!
I've had this car since 2008 (High School) and this car someone keeps running. I've treated it awful (off roading, long road trips, etc..) and it has never let me down. It would sit in a barn during harsh winters and it would turn over with the first sign of spring. During the 6 years of owning it, I've only invest in oil changes and a new battery. While, i'm constantly looking for a new car, I can't ever seem to pull the trigger on it because my Amigo keeps chugging along. If you find one, get it, it is totally worth it!
