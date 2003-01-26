Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo for Sale Near Me

I bought my Amigo new in 1994, today 2003, I have only had to change the oil...and replace the battery one winter..I still have the original brakes! This little truck has been driven from Miami to Iowa and back...up and down the East Coast...it's never failed me, broke down or even sputtered...I bought a new Rodeo and am having to come to term with selling it...I have nothing but great things to say about Isuzu and the Amigo....

Read more