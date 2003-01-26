Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Amigo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1999 Isuzu Amigo S
    used

    1999 Isuzu Amigo S

    103,247 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Amigo searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Amigo

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Amigo
Overall Consumer Rating
49 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (11%)
  • 4
    (78%)
  • 3
    (11%)
awsome dependable vehible!
tinkitten,01/26/2003
I bought my Amigo new in 1994, today 2003, I have only had to change the oil...and replace the battery one winter..I still have the original brakes! This little truck has been driven from Miami to Iowa and back...up and down the East Coast...it's never failed me, broke down or even sputtered...I bought a new Rodeo and am having to come to term with selling it...I have nothing but great things to say about Isuzu and the Amigo....
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Amigo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to