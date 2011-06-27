Estimated values
2001 INFINITI QX4 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,645
|$3,127
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,415
|$2,862
|Average
|$1,258
|$1,955
|$2,331
|Rough
|$963
|$1,496
|$1,800
Estimated values
2001 INFINITI QX4 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,628
|$3,245
|Clean
|$1,309
|$2,400
|$2,969
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,943
|$2,419
|Rough
|$812
|$1,487
|$1,868