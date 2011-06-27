Estimated values
1992 Jeep Comanche Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
1992 Jeep Comanche Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,322
|Clean
|$395
|$907
|$1,183
|Average
|$301
|$692
|$903
|Rough
|$207
|$477
|$623