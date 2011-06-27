Estimated values
2008 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$5,581
|$6,080
|Clean
|$4,332
|$5,186
|$5,650
|Average
|$3,668
|$4,397
|$4,790
|Rough
|$3,005
|$3,608
|$3,930
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,801
|$4,892
|$5,485
|Clean
|$3,531
|$4,546
|$5,097
|Average
|$2,990
|$3,855
|$4,321
|Rough
|$2,449
|$3,163
|$3,546
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,052
|$8,103
|$9,212
|Clean
|$5,622
|$7,530
|$8,561
|Average
|$4,761
|$6,384
|$7,258
|Rough
|$3,900
|$5,238
|$5,955
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,635
|$4,801
|$5,432
|Clean
|$3,376
|$4,461
|$5,048
|Average
|$2,859
|$3,782
|$4,280
|Rough
|$2,342
|$3,103
|$3,512
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Commander Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,828
|$11,014
|$12,200
|Clean
|$8,200
|$10,235
|$11,337
|Average
|$6,944
|$8,678
|$9,612
|Rough
|$5,688
|$7,120
|$7,886
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Commander Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,360
|$6,971
|$7,844
|Clean
|$4,979
|$6,478
|$7,290
|Average
|$4,216
|$5,492
|$6,180
|Rough
|$3,454
|$4,506
|$5,071