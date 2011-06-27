Estimated values
1998 Lincoln Mark VIII 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,987
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,037
|$1,774
|$2,175
|Average
|$782
|$1,348
|$1,653
|Rough
|$526
|$922
|$1,132
Estimated values
1998 Lincoln Mark VIII LSC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,149
|$1,468
|$1,646
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,310
|$1,470
|Average
|$771
|$996
|$1,117
|Rough
|$519
|$681
|$765