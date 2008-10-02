Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 103,247 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Amigo searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Amigo
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Amigo
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.54 Reviews
Report abuse
LOCA,02/10/2008
I have had my amigo for 11 years and its still going strong. In all this time I have only had to put a water pump... a water pump!! (besides basic tune-up and oil change). This suv is good on gas, cute and way fun. I love it I would recommend it in a heart beat!!!
Related Isuzu Amigo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Suzuki Equator 2010
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe 2015
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 2010
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 2012
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback 2013
- Used Bentley Bentayga 2018
- Used GMC Savana 2012
- Used Ram Promaster Window Van 2015
- Used GMC Savana 2011
- Used Ferrari FF 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 2013
- Used BMW ActiveHybrid X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Woodbridge VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Fairfax VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Colorado Springs CO
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Edison NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Arlington VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Bridgeport CT
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Knoxville TN
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Alexandria VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Elizabeth NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Fairfax VA
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Ontario CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2018 New Haven CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019