2019 INFINITI Q50 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,261$28,186$30,548
Clean$25,788$27,671$29,979
Average$24,842$26,641$28,840
Rough$23,896$25,612$27,701
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,202$38,241$40,747
Clean$35,550$37,542$39,988
Average$34,246$36,145$38,469
Rough$32,942$34,748$36,949
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,078$34,938$37,225
Clean$32,482$34,300$36,531
Average$31,291$33,023$35,143
Rough$30,099$31,747$33,755
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,675$39,962$42,774
Clean$36,996$39,232$41,976
Average$35,639$37,773$40,382
Rough$34,281$36,313$38,787
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,096$32,134$34,639
Clean$29,554$31,547$33,993
Average$28,470$30,373$32,702
Rough$27,386$29,200$31,410
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,217$31,330$33,928
Clean$28,691$30,758$33,296
Average$27,638$29,614$32,031
Rough$26,586$28,469$30,766
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,071$27,741$29,793
Clean$25,602$27,234$29,237
Average$24,662$26,221$28,127
Rough$23,723$25,207$27,016
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,840$25,582$27,722
Clean$23,411$25,115$27,205
Average$22,552$24,180$26,171
Rough$21,693$23,246$25,138
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,214$27,124$29,470
Clean$24,760$26,629$28,921
Average$23,851$25,638$27,822
Rough$22,943$24,647$26,724
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,224$34,192$36,610
Clean$31,644$33,567$35,927
Average$30,483$32,318$34,562
Rough$29,322$31,070$33,198
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,989$26,810$29,047
Clean$24,539$26,320$28,505
Average$23,639$25,341$27,422
Rough$22,738$24,362$26,339
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,113$26,898$29,090
Clean$24,661$26,407$28,548
Average$23,756$25,424$27,464
Rough$22,851$24,442$26,379
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 INFINITI Q50 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,661 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,407 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q50 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,661 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,407 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 INFINITI Q50, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,661 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,407 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 INFINITI Q50. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 INFINITI Q50 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 INFINITI Q50 ranges from $22,851 to $29,090, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 INFINITI Q50 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.