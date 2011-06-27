Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,261
|$28,186
|$30,548
|Clean
|$25,788
|$27,671
|$29,979
|Average
|$24,842
|$26,641
|$28,840
|Rough
|$23,896
|$25,612
|$27,701
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,202
|$38,241
|$40,747
|Clean
|$35,550
|$37,542
|$39,988
|Average
|$34,246
|$36,145
|$38,469
|Rough
|$32,942
|$34,748
|$36,949
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,078
|$34,938
|$37,225
|Clean
|$32,482
|$34,300
|$36,531
|Average
|$31,291
|$33,023
|$35,143
|Rough
|$30,099
|$31,747
|$33,755
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,675
|$39,962
|$42,774
|Clean
|$36,996
|$39,232
|$41,976
|Average
|$35,639
|$37,773
|$40,382
|Rough
|$34,281
|$36,313
|$38,787
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,096
|$32,134
|$34,639
|Clean
|$29,554
|$31,547
|$33,993
|Average
|$28,470
|$30,373
|$32,702
|Rough
|$27,386
|$29,200
|$31,410
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,217
|$31,330
|$33,928
|Clean
|$28,691
|$30,758
|$33,296
|Average
|$27,638
|$29,614
|$32,031
|Rough
|$26,586
|$28,469
|$30,766
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,071
|$27,741
|$29,793
|Clean
|$25,602
|$27,234
|$29,237
|Average
|$24,662
|$26,221
|$28,127
|Rough
|$23,723
|$25,207
|$27,016
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,840
|$25,582
|$27,722
|Clean
|$23,411
|$25,115
|$27,205
|Average
|$22,552
|$24,180
|$26,171
|Rough
|$21,693
|$23,246
|$25,138
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,214
|$27,124
|$29,470
|Clean
|$24,760
|$26,629
|$28,921
|Average
|$23,851
|$25,638
|$27,822
|Rough
|$22,943
|$24,647
|$26,724
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,224
|$34,192
|$36,610
|Clean
|$31,644
|$33,567
|$35,927
|Average
|$30,483
|$32,318
|$34,562
|Rough
|$29,322
|$31,070
|$33,198
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,989
|$26,810
|$29,047
|Clean
|$24,539
|$26,320
|$28,505
|Average
|$23,639
|$25,341
|$27,422
|Rough
|$22,738
|$24,362
|$26,339
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,113
|$26,898
|$29,090
|Clean
|$24,661
|$26,407
|$28,548
|Average
|$23,756
|$25,424
|$27,464
|Rough
|$22,851
|$24,442
|$26,379