Used 2016 INFINITI QX70 SUV Consumer Reviews
Overall good quality
Aaron, 10/13/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful
My QX70 came with AWD and Premium Package. I find the front seating and ride very comfortable. It's actually fun to drive. I rate handling and the feel of the road as excellent. The instrumentation and controls are also excellent and easy to live with. The heated leather seats are nice for cold weather. Exterior fold-in side mirrors add a nice touch and are easily adjusted using the inside controls. Cons: No LED daytime running lights unless you get the Sports Package with the upgraded front bumper. That's just sad! The lack of hidden enterior storage under the rear deck. There is just enough room for the temporary spare, lug wrench and jack but no room for a small tool bag, pliers or a screw driver. Lastly, accepts only Premium gas.
My 2nd Infiniti QX70 from a FX45
George V. Wing, 01/25/2019
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
After 200k mile on my 2003 I thought it would be wise to sell my beautiful & practical FX45. Styling would be the first observation of my vintage model. . . I felt continuously impressed that my aging model still looked better than newer competitive brands. How do you improve on perfection? Well. . .The 2016 QX70 model I bought looks pretty close to the original FX45. However, closer scrutiny reveal that this was actually a fairly major frame-off change. The front doors are shorter, the front fenders are longer, while there is a little shorter panel back of the rear-wheels. All this combines to just a little longer overall length, I think. I did save the after market trailer hitch from my 2003, only to discover the uni-body frame has been totally changed, much to my chargrin and the hitch doesn't fit my new model. However, I love the improved gas mileage on the QX70, like the improved suspension and smoothness, even though it is still a stiffer over-all ride. Pleased that the V-6 is actually faster that the old V-8 FX45. To make a long story short, I love driving this vehicle, it is masterfully designed and I feel good about my success in life to be able to own a car like this. Count me in as being a devoted fan of the Infiniti brand. Particularly the SUV QX70, this is a great car!
Great car
Dave, 07/21/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
2 of 8 people found this review helpful
Love this car
