Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,436
|$3,567
|$4,175
|Clean
|$2,249
|$3,290
|$3,850
|Average
|$1,876
|$2,736
|$3,200
|Rough
|$1,503
|$2,183
|$2,550
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,452
|$3,685
|$4,349
|Clean
|$2,264
|$3,399
|$4,011
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,827
|$3,334
|Rough
|$1,513
|$2,255
|$2,657
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$3,714
|$4,329
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,425
|$3,992
|Average
|$1,980
|$2,849
|$3,318
|Rough
|$1,586
|$2,273
|$2,644
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,436
|$3,567
|$4,175
|Clean
|$2,249
|$3,290
|$3,850
|Average
|$1,876
|$2,736
|$3,200
|Rough
|$1,503
|$2,183
|$2,550
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$2,554
|$2,917
|Clean
|$1,735
|$2,356
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,447
|$1,959
|$2,236
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,563
|$1,782
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,679
|$3,885
|$4,533
|Clean
|$2,474
|$3,583
|$4,180
|Average
|$2,064
|$2,980
|$3,474
|Rough
|$1,653
|$2,377
|$2,769
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,209
|$3,270
|$3,842
|Clean
|$2,040
|$3,017
|$3,543
|Average
|$1,702
|$2,509
|$2,945
|Rough
|$1,363
|$2,001
|$2,347
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,294
|$3,360
|$3,935
|Clean
|$2,119
|$3,100
|$3,628
|Average
|$1,767
|$2,578
|$3,016
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,057
|$2,404
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,473
|$3,680
|$4,329
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,394
|$3,992
|Average
|$1,905
|$2,823
|$3,318
|Rough
|$1,526
|$2,252
|$2,644
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,323
|$3,508
|$4,144
|Clean
|$2,145
|$3,236
|$3,822
|Average
|$1,789
|$2,691
|$3,177
|Rough
|$1,433
|$2,147
|$2,532
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,258
|$2,922
|$3,278
|Clean
|$2,085
|$2,695
|$3,023
|Average
|$1,739
|$2,241
|$2,513
|Rough
|$1,393
|$1,788
|$2,002
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,209
|$3,380
|$4,010
|Clean
|$2,040
|$3,117
|$3,698
|Average
|$1,702
|$2,593
|$3,074
|Rough
|$1,363
|$2,068
|$2,450
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,429
|$4,020
|Clean
|$2,150
|$3,163
|$3,707
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,631
|$3,082
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,098
|$2,456
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$3,296
|$4,025
|Clean
|$1,792
|$3,040
|$3,712
|Average
|$1,495
|$2,529
|$3,086
|Rough
|$1,197
|$2,017
|$2,459
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$2,638
|$3,040
|Clean
|$1,747
|$2,434
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,457
|$2,024
|$2,330
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,615
|$1,857
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,200
|$3,268
|$3,842
|Clean
|$2,032
|$3,015
|$3,543
|Average
|$1,695
|$2,507
|$2,945
|Rough
|$1,358
|$2,000
|$2,347
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,429
|$4,020
|Clean
|$2,150
|$3,163
|$3,707
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,631
|$3,082
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,098
|$2,456
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,103
|$2,954
|$3,413
|Clean
|$1,942
|$2,725
|$3,147
|Average
|$1,620
|$2,266
|$2,616
|Rough
|$1,298
|$1,808
|$2,085