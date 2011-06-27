  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru B9 Tribeca
  4. Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,436$3,567$4,175
Clean$2,249$3,290$3,850
Average$1,876$2,736$3,200
Rough$1,503$2,183$2,550
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,452$3,685$4,349
Clean$2,264$3,399$4,011
Average$1,888$2,827$3,334
Rough$1,513$2,255$2,657
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,570$3,714$4,329
Clean$2,373$3,425$3,992
Average$1,980$2,849$3,318
Rough$1,586$2,273$2,644
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,436$3,567$4,175
Clean$2,249$3,290$3,850
Average$1,876$2,736$3,200
Rough$1,503$2,183$2,550
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,878$2,554$2,917
Clean$1,735$2,356$2,690
Average$1,447$1,959$2,236
Rough$1,159$1,563$1,782
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,679$3,885$4,533
Clean$2,474$3,583$4,180
Average$2,064$2,980$3,474
Rough$1,653$2,377$2,769
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,209$3,270$3,842
Clean$2,040$3,017$3,543
Average$1,702$2,509$2,945
Rough$1,363$2,001$2,347
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,294$3,360$3,935
Clean$2,119$3,100$3,628
Average$1,767$2,578$3,016
Rough$1,416$2,057$2,404
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,473$3,680$4,329
Clean$2,284$3,394$3,992
Average$1,905$2,823$3,318
Rough$1,526$2,252$2,644
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,323$3,508$4,144
Clean$2,145$3,236$3,822
Average$1,789$2,691$3,177
Rough$1,433$2,147$2,532
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,258$2,922$3,278
Clean$2,085$2,695$3,023
Average$1,739$2,241$2,513
Rough$1,393$1,788$2,002
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,209$3,380$4,010
Clean$2,040$3,117$3,698
Average$1,702$2,593$3,074
Rough$1,363$2,068$2,450
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,329$3,429$4,020
Clean$2,150$3,163$3,707
Average$1,794$2,631$3,082
Rough$1,437$2,098$2,456
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,940$3,296$4,025
Clean$1,792$3,040$3,712
Average$1,495$2,529$3,086
Rough$1,197$2,017$2,459
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,892$2,638$3,040
Clean$1,747$2,434$2,803
Average$1,457$2,024$2,330
Rough$1,168$1,615$1,857
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,200$3,268$3,842
Clean$2,032$3,015$3,543
Average$1,695$2,507$2,945
Rough$1,358$2,000$2,347
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,329$3,429$4,020
Clean$2,150$3,163$3,707
Average$1,794$2,631$3,082
Rough$1,437$2,098$2,456
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you
Estimated values
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,103$2,954$3,413
Clean$1,942$2,725$3,147
Average$1,620$2,266$2,616
Rough$1,298$1,808$2,085
Sell my 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru B9 Tribeca near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,015 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru B9 Tribeca is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,015 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,015 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca ranges from $1,358 to $3,842, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.