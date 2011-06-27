Estimated values
2009 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.9L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,981
|$18,454
|$20,806
|Clean
|$13,903
|$17,144
|$19,257
|Average
|$11,747
|$14,525
|$16,158
|Rough
|$9,591
|$11,906
|$13,059
Estimated values
2009 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,298
|$22,540
|$25,412
|Clean
|$16,981
|$20,940
|$23,520
|Average
|$14,347
|$17,741
|$19,735
|Rough
|$11,714
|$14,542
|$15,950