Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Sundance America 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,545
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,365
|$1,556
|Average
|$741
|$1,006
|$1,150
|Rough
|$469
|$647
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Sundance Duster 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$1,596
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,411
|$1,556
|Average
|$835
|$1,040
|$1,150
|Rough
|$529
|$669
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Sundance Duster 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$1,586
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,402
|$1,556
|Average
|$816
|$1,033
|$1,150
|Rough
|$517
|$664
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Sundance America 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,175
|$1,555
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,374
|$1,556
|Average
|$758
|$1,013
|$1,150
|Rough
|$480
|$651
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Sundance Highline 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$1,580
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,396
|$1,556
|Average
|$806
|$1,029
|$1,150
|Rough
|$511
|$662
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Sundance Highline 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,221
|$1,571
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,389
|$1,556
|Average
|$788
|$1,023
|$1,150
|Rough
|$499
|$658
|$744