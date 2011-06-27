Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Waste of Money RayK , 08/10/2015 Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Engine has shut down 3 times now. Infiniti engineer determined that computer modules needed replaced. After I was told by Infiniti tech it was normal for CVT tranny. Issues with shifting, reverse, seat controls, passenger air bag sensor and engine temperature. Need I say more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Major problem with this car - DO NOT BUY THE HYBRID!! greggnyc , 05/08/2014 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful I bought a 2014 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid two months ago in March 2014. I immediately noticed that I am getting a combined 15 mpg on the trip computer (not the 25/28 mpg as advertised). After having the Infiniti dealer (Infiniti Manhasset) tell me there is nothing they can do, I reached out to Infiniti USA. They asked that I do a manual calculation by tracking how many miles I have driven on the odometer and how many gallons of gas it takes to fill up from the last fill up. After going through this exercise, the calculation was still right around 15 mpg (15.4 mpg to be exact). Infiniti USA told me yesterday that there is nothing they can do to help me . Is anyone else having this problem?

Infiniti offers horrible support qx60hybridscam , 05/13/2014 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 67 of 71 people found this review helpful Bought the 2014 QX60 Hybrid AWD, $60,000. Window sticker says 25-28mpg, combined 26. I'm just over 4,000 miles. The best I've seen is 22mpg. That was fillup in Seattle, drive I-5 to Portland, turn around and straight back to Seattle. Cruise control the whole way. My regular fill ups are 18mpg. Total crap! Told service Manager at dealership I bought it from. They drove it for a week and they got 19mpg. So we have a problem, right. All the service tests they did showed the car operating optimally. So they called infiniti and we opened a case. infiniti engineer came, drove 51 miles on 1.8 gallons which equaled 28.3mpg. I said how did you do that? He couldn't tell me because it was proprietary!

Comfort and Fuel Economy jayjay , 01/30/2014 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Selected AWD Hybrid after comparing to gas version and Acura MDX. QX60 offered more room, comfort, and better price than the MDX (my opinion). Hybrid vs non was a difficult decision but with a modest 3k premium, increased MPG, and option packages simplified, we selected the AWD hybrid. The comfort is unparalleled and the safety is outstanding. The warnings (lane departure, blind spot ect.)/interventions can be individualized, on or off for each driver. The MPG was concerning after purchasing with 19 city and 23 hwy. Now with 1500 miles 22 to 23 city and as high as 29 on the highway! 24 for mixed driving. There is a break in period and learning curve with this SUV to obtain good MPG.