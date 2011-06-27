Used 1998 INFINITI QX4 Consumer Reviews
Loved my QX4!
I purchased my 1998 infiniti qx4 new replacing my 1993 pathfinder. The qx4 is light years nicer than the pathfinder! Qx4 is the most reliable, comfortable and trouble free vehicle ever! Bose stereo rocks! Scheduled maintenance and a small repair here and there in the 167,000 miles I drove it! Michelin xlt 100,000 mi. All weather SUV tires are awesome on qx4! So disappointed infiniti discontinued it! Just traded for a BMW x5 -- it was time -- although qx4 is still running beautifully and everything works perfectly! Amazing in all aspects! If you adhere to regular service schedule -- this is the best car ever! Love the 2wd/awd/4wd option - - never got stuck or slid on bad roads!
QX4 Years Later
Bought it used in 1998 with 40K miles. It is 2008 and it has 191,000 miles. I drive about 19K miles per year and it has been a great vehicle with the sunroof, Bose stereo and seat warmers. I started having problems about 3 years ago and rebuilt the transmission $2,500. I'm now looking at rebuilding again another $2500. The first transmission should have held up and now it is threatening to leave me stranded so I'm selling prior to keeping it with the high miles. Other problems included a bizzare rear-end problem that the dealer couldn't fix. Firestone finally fixed that, but the vehicle felt like it would roll or shake after an 18 wheeler prior to the fix. Perfect for a driver of less miles.
A Great Car!
We purchased the car new and it's only been the repair shop once (besides oil changes and brake pads) and we didn't have to take it in. The Battery died and they came to the house and replaced it. This was when the car was six! Weve owned Mercedes, BMWs, AUDIs before and during the time weve owned this car but none have been as dependable. Its eerily reliable! Only complaints are the Bose stereo isnt of German quality and its not powerful like a German auto (you can tell when you are merging into busy freeways).
Infiniti
I Love this vehicle! It is Luxurious, and reliable. I feel very safe driving it. Classy and dependable. I have towed my 2000 pound Tent Trailer with no problems in the mountains, etc. You just have to take it easy and allow the vehicle to go about 50 mph up steep roads, but that is no big deal to me!
QX4
Car is somewhat underpowered. New v-6 has better h.p. Very reliable. Only problem was with battery that had to be replaace twice.
