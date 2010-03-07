Used 1998 INFINITI QX4 for Sale Near Me

8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
QX4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  • 1999 INFINITI QX4 Base (1999.5)
    used

    1999 INFINITI QX4 Base (1999.5)

    205,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Black
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    218,755 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    159,665 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Silver
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    159,507 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,290

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Light Brown
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    250,305 miles

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2002 INFINITI QX4 in Black
    used

    2002 INFINITI QX4

    111,063 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,989

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI QX4 in Silver
    used

    2003 INFINITI QX4

    176,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI QX4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 INFINITI QX4

    167,946 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX4 searches:

Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX4
  4. Used 1998 INFINITI QX4

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX4

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.516 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Loved my QX4!
jan,07/03/2010
I purchased my 1998 infiniti qx4 new replacing my 1993 pathfinder. The qx4 is light years nicer than the pathfinder! Qx4 is the most reliable, comfortable and trouble free vehicle ever! Bose stereo rocks! Scheduled maintenance and a small repair here and there in the 167,000 miles I drove it! Michelin xlt 100,000 mi. All weather SUV tires are awesome on qx4! So disappointed infiniti discontinued it! Just traded for a BMW x5 -- it was time -- although qx4 is still running beautifully and everything works perfectly! Amazing in all aspects! If you adhere to regular service schedule -- this is the best car ever! Love the 2wd/awd/4wd option - - never got stuck or slid on bad roads!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
QX4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to