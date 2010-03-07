Used 1998 INFINITI QX4 for Sale Near Me

Uncle Joes Auto Sales - Howell / Michigan

Holy Moley....there is always a story.....this unit needs to be painted in the rear as you can see....both rear quarters were badly rusted and one of my body guys says buy it boss I can put new quarters on it cheap.....so I bought it and he did put them on....did an OK job but then had a heart attack quit and left me with the project...UNCLE JOE IS NOT A BODY GUY AND CAN ONLY PAINT BY NUMBERS!!!!....SO we are selling it cheap...and it needs a radio...we found one but we are not going to put it in unless someone buys it......if not it's going to auction.....then someone else will have to paint it.....so if you are a body guy this is one you can make some money on or fix up and drive....if you just want a cheap 4x4 and taking it up to the cottage...take it the way it is and I will be a little flexible on the price....Uncle Joe..... Here are some things you need to know before you buy a used car.1. Never buy from a dealer if the cars are not priced on the lot....that is a warning sign. 2. Don't buy from any dealer that sells his cars AS IS...this is another warning sign. 3. If you need help with credit don't fall for the old line this is what the bank says you can have....that is BS. Banks don't pick out cars for customers. 4. Don't settle for high payments and high interest rates....even if you do have some boogers on your credit the payments and the rates can be low. Just come and see us first. 5. Make sure the dealer has a LPP...Lemon Protection Plan...if they don't...get out....that is the biggest warning sign. Every car we sell is certified and all come with a full year Warranty and we have a full one year LPP. And don't forget our specialty is Cars4Kids!!! We have a great selection of affordable reliable and safe cars for kids. You just won't find a higher quality dealer than ole Uncle Joe. Come see us today. By the way our prices are subject to change as we repair cars to make sure the quality is at our high standards ALWAYS ASK FOR THE FINAL PRICE IT MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS ON THE CAR DUE TO REPAIRS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNRDR09YX1W215870

Stock: 5870KF

Certified Pre-Owned: No

